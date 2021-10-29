'Bhajarangi 2' Released In Theatres Today; Here's How Fans Are Reacting To The Movie

Quick links:
Image: @NimmaShivarajKumar/Instagram
The much-awaited film Bhajarangi 2 was finally released in theatres on Friday, October 29, and is already trending on social media platforms. Fans can be seen tweeting their reactions and reviews regarding the film after watching first-day first shows. Also, several fans were seen expressing their excitement to watch the film which marks the first big release following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Directed by A Harsha and produced by Jayanna and Bogendra, the film has been made under the banner of Jayanna Combines and is the sequel to the 2013 hit, Bhajarangi.
Read on to know Twitterati reacted to Bhajarangi 2.
#Bhajarangi2 is a visual treat for sure 😍😍— Darshan (@Darshan72295092) October 29, 2021
Excellent work by Harsha as director 👏👏
Shivanna acting in 2 roles just awesome 😍😍
My personal favorite 'Chaluvaraj' acting is mind-blowing 😍😍
2nd half 👌👌👌
Rating : 4/5
Never seen before, celebrations for the movie release #Bhajarangi2 ...— Lines (@Lines62183912) October 29, 2021
I think this is first time in kfi
Hattsoff shivanna fans.. 🙏
#KomaramBheemNTR #ManOfMassesNTR#Ramcharam #AliaBhatt#RashmikaMandanna#RRRMovie #Bhajarangi2— Smit Kumar (@nobuddy772100) October 29, 2021
Something Big coming up 🤫
Jai NTR ✊ JAI CHARAN pic.twitter.com/xr20N6du8l
#Bhajarangi2 is not a movie, it's a spectacle!! You will be mindblown! 2nd half will make you shiver. @NimmaAHarsha take a bow master:)— Arun (KFI TALKS) (@KfiTalks) October 29, 2021
The hype is real 🤩#Bhajarangi2— Lakshmi Narayan (@Lakshmiiie) October 29, 2021
🔥 #NimmaBhajarangi 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aKlOCQbPwE
The Crazy for #Bhajarangi2 Starring Century star #nimmashivanna on the first day.#kannadafilmindustry #Bhajarangi pic.twitter.com/0VTVYHmZup— आदिवासी Akhil (@Akhil89302635) October 29, 2021
#disasterbhajarangi2— ಕಿಚ್ಚನ ಸಾಮ್ರಾಜ್ಯ🦁ᴴⁱⁿᵈᵘˢʰᵉʳ (@Kicchafan101_) October 29, 2021
2nd half review
Shivakka acting 👎👎👎👎
Shitty graphics
Illogical scenes
Overall 1.5/10
Radhe movie is better than b2#Bhajarangi2
#Bhajarangi2 🌟🌟🌟🌟— Cinema777 (@CinemaZoom777) October 29, 2021
What a MARVELOUS movie by @NimmaAHarsha & this is how u need to show a Superstar on Big Screen.@NimmaShivanna is OUTSTANDING in each & every Frame ... Brilliant performance by all.
CG / VFX at Top Class.
Actions scenes are Brilliant.
BGM is FANTABULOUS. pic.twitter.com/hsjXPFdpXM
Bhajarangi 2 features actor Shiva Rajkumar in the lead role with Bhavana Menon in another important role.
Earlier, the movie was supposed to release on September 10 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 situation. Even after a delay, shortly after its release, the film has already started gaining positive reviews from audiences and critics who are praising its storyline, dance performances, dialogue delivery, action stunts, background score, climax sequence, and other elements.
A sequel to the 2013 fantasy drama film Bhajarangi, Bhajarangi 2 is also expected to create a landmark in the Kannada film industry and is currently trending among fans. The film features many other star actors including Saurav Lokesh, Shruthi, Cheluvaraj, Shivaraj KR Pete, Prasanna Baagin, and Vajragiri.
