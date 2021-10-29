Last Updated:

'Bhajarangi 2' Released In Theatres Today; Here's How Fans Are Reacting To The Movie

Directed by A Harsha and produced by Jayanna and Bogendra, 'Bhajarangi 2', starring Shiva Rajkumar and Bhavana Menon released in theatres on October 29.

Written By
Nikita Bishay
bhajarangi 2

Image: @NimmaShivarajKumar/Instagram


The much-awaited film Bhajarangi 2 was finally released in theatres on Friday, October 29, and is already trending on social media platforms. Fans can be seen tweeting their reactions and reviews regarding the film after watching first-day first shows. Also, several fans were seen expressing their excitement to watch the film which marks the first big release following the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Directed by A Harsha and produced by Jayanna and Bogendra, the film has been made under the banner of Jayanna Combines and is the sequel to the 2013 hit, Bhajarangi

Read on to know Twitterati reacted to Bhajarangi 2

'Bhajarangi 2' cast & reception

Bhajarangi 2 features actor Shiva Rajkumar in the lead role with Bhavana Menon in another important role. 

Earlier, the movie was supposed to release on September 10 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 situation. Even after a delay, shortly after its release, the film has already started gaining positive reviews from audiences and critics who are praising its storyline, dance performances, dialogue delivery, action stunts, background score, climax sequence, and other elements. 

READ | Yash donates Rs. 1.5 Crore to Kannada film industry workers: 'It's a ray of hope'

A sequel to the 2013 fantasy drama film Bhajarangi, Bhajarangi 2 is also expected to create a landmark in the Kannada film industry and is currently trending among fans. The film features many other star actors including Saurav Lokesh, Shruthi, Cheluvaraj, Shivaraj KR Pete, Prasanna Baagin, and Vajragiri. 

READ | John Abraham wraps 'Ek Villain Returns', says team has 'super hit film' in hand

(Image: @NimmaShivarajKumar/Instagram)

READ | After makers confirm sequel of Timothee Chalamet starrer, will there be a 3rd 'Dune' film?
READ | 'Hum Do Hamare Do': Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak play doting parents in film's latest track
READ | Shiva Rajkumar releases common display picture for Kiccha Sudeepa's birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: bhajarangi 2, Shiva Rajkumar, Bhavana Menon
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com