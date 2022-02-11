'Bhama Kalapam' Twitter Review: Priyamani Shines In Crime Comedy, Fans Say 'must Watch'

South star Priyamani’s spectacular performance in the latest dark comedy Bhama Kalapam is being praised by every fan. Streaming on AHA (Telegu OTT platform), the film revolves around Anupama, a YouTuber who has over a million subscribers and uploads a new recipe each week. She is also a very nosy person and one day her curiosity lands her in a very tricky situation. This is a crime thriller where nothing moves forward without convenient plot points being thrown around every few minutes.

The film is directed by Bharat Kamma while songs are given by Justin Prabhakaran and Mark K Robin's BGM. Deepak Yeragera's cinematographer is an asset. Bhamakalapam is an interesting departure from mainstream Telugu film tropes, coming from the creative team of showrunner Bharat Kamma and director Abhimanyu.

Netizens review Priyamani starrer Bharat Kamma

With the film’s release, netizens were quite elated to watch the brilliant story while some were reminded of the 20178 films Andhadhun. One of the users wrote, “One of the better Telugu movies in recent times!” Another user shared stills from the film and called it a ‘decent one.” A third user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “102: bhama kalapam- English novel feels, it’s a good watch.” Another user commented, “Please watch #BhamaKalapam on @ahavideoIN.”

#BhamaKalapam One of the better Telugu movies in recent times!



A good watch for every section of the audience and definitely recommend it 👍 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) February 10, 2022

102: bhama kalapam- English novel feels, it’s good watch — Chandra (@d_bob__) February 11, 2022

The Family Man actor is the soul of Bhama Kalapam. Without her, the movie wouldn’t be what it is now. She brings an intensity and dramatic flair to the part that holds our attention. It is absolutely necessary for the movie to work. She easily blends the housewife part with that of a small-time detective persona. The tension and confidence to proceed under pressure are equally well conveyed. Anupama is a memorable part for Priyamani in recent times and if the movie succeeds maybe we could see more of her in the future.

Meanwhile, previously, in an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor compared herself with her character Anupama from the show, who is a homemaker, loves cooking, and is a nosy housewife. During her conversation with Pinkvilla, Priyamani stated that she is 'not at all like Anupama from the series' as firstly she does not know cooking and her husband, Mustafa Raj does all the cooking and she does all the eating. The actor continued secondly, she is not at all nosy contrary to what Anupama is.

Image: Twitter/Pillumani/Ananthkacherela