Bharathiraja Congratulates Radikaa Sarathkumar On Completing 42 Years In Industry; Read

On Wednesday, August 13, veteran director Bharathiraja congratulated Radikaa Sarathkumar on completing 42 years in the industry. He said, "My sweet little daughter started her film journey with Kizhakke Pogum Rail. Today, my 16-year old Panchali turns 42 years old. The journey continues. The Milky Way has no boundaries."

Bharathiraja further wished Radikaa Sarathkumar success for her future projects and said, "For you screen journey there is no end. Congratulations, @realradikaa."

Check out Bharathiraja's tweet:

(Source: Bharathiraja Twitter)

Radikaa Sarathkumar's response to Bharathiraja's tweets

Radikaa Sarathkumar responded to Bharathiraja's tweets, saying "Can it get better than this, I am who I am, who I am only because of you. Your blessings are what keeps me going." (sic) She further thanked Bharathiraja for his constant support. She said, "In this male-dominated bastion and contemporaries who don’t celebrate a woman’s achievements your words rises above the ordinary ... as always." (sic)

Can it get better than this,I am who I am , who I am only because of you. Your blessings is what keeps me going. In this male dominated bastion and contemporaries who don’t celebrate a woman’s achievements your words rises above the ordinary ... as alwaysðŸ™ðŸ™ https://t.co/6frEmtG7no — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) August 13, 2020

Radikaa Sarathkumar debuted in Kollywood with Bharathiraja's 1978 romantic-drama Kizhakke Pogum Rail. The movie, starring Betha Sudhakar and Radikaa Sarathkumar in the lead, narrated the story of two lovers, who elope from a town after their families fail to accept their relationship. The Bharathiraja-directorial reportedly ran for 365 days in the theatres. On August 10, 2020, the Radikaa Sarathkumar starrer completed 42 years of its release.

Bharathiraja and Radikaa Sarathkumar movies together

Bharathiraja and Radikaa Sarathkumar have worked together in an array of films. They have collaborated for films like Niram Maaratha Pookkal (1979), Kizhakku Cheemayile (1993), Pasumpon (1995)y, among others in the past decades. The two last collaborated for romantic-drama Taj Mahal (1999). The movie marked Bharathiraja's son Manoj's film debut. The Bharathiraja-directorial was a box office debacle.

What's next for Radikaa Sarathkumar and Bharathiraja?

Radikaa Sarathkumar has a slew of movies at different stages of production. She will be seen in Vasanthabalan's Jail with GV Prakash Kumar. Thereafter, Radikaa Sarathkumar has Gautam Vasudev Menon's stalled film- Dhruva Natchathiram, and Sri Ganesh's Kuruthi Aattam with Atharvaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Bharathiraja has a few acting projects in his kitty.

