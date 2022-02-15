Veteran Kannada actor and writer Bhargavi Narayan breathed her last at her residence in Jayanagar Monday. The 84-year-old actor who has acted in more than 600 plays and worked in numerous Kannada television serials, passed away reportedly after suffering from an age-related illness. According to her family, she was suffering from age-related issues and breathed her last at around 7.30 pm Monday.

According to reports by Pinkvilla, her family claimed that Bhargavi had pledged her body and it would be donated to St. John’s Hospital. Bhragavi Narayan is married to Belavadi Nanjundaiah Narayana, popularly known as Makeup Nani. She was also the mother of senior actor Prakash Belawadi and a recipient of Sahitya Academy Award.

Having been part of over 22 films and several Kannada plays, Bhargavi is known for films Eradu Kanasu, Hanthakana Sanchu, Pallavi Anupallavi, and Baa Nalle Madhuchandrake. She was also part of the television series Manthana and Mukta. Narayan's autobiography, Naanu Bhargavi was released in 2012, The book won many awards and applause from Karnataka State. Her granddaughter and actor Samyukta Hornad took to Instagram and mourned the demise with a throwback picture.

"My grandma… Ajji Bhajji… has passed on, today at 7.30 pm." Apart from this, popular actor Rakshit Shetty also offered his condolence to the departed soul as he wrote on Twitter, "That experience working with you at 777 Charlie was unforgettable. You are never in our mind. Om Shanti." Even actor Dhananjaya offered condolences too. Having worked as a member of Kannada Natak Academy, she has written and directed plays for AIR's women's programs and Women's Association for Children, Karnataka.

She has also written a book in Kannada, called Naa Kanda Nammavaru. Bhargavi Narayan's autobiography, Naanu, Bhargavi which was released in 2012. The book won awards from Karnataka State Sahitya Academy, Karnataka Sangha, Shimoga, and Srimati Gangamma Somappa Bommai Pratishthana, Dharwad, Karnataka. Before beginning her career in the arts, Narayan worked as a manager in ESI Corporation, Bengaluru.

IMAGE: Instagram/manjunathrajug