Bhavana Menon Wishes Husband Naveen On Third Wedding Anniversary; Shares Adorable Pictures

Bhavana Menon is celebrating her third wedding anniversary with husband Naveen. She took to her Instagram handle today on January 22 to share a couple of pictures with her husband and wrote an adorable message alongside. Take a look at the pictures and her message posted by Bhavana Menon.

Also Read: 'Cobra' Movie Cast And Crew: List Of The Actors And The Roles They Played

Bhavana Menon celebrates anniversary with Naveen

Bhavana Menon and Naveen got married on January 22, 2018, and the couple is now celebrating their third wedding anniversary today. The former has shared a post on her Instagram account for their special day and has also penned a special message for her husband in the caption. In both the pictures, Bhavana is sitting on Naveen’s lap. In the first picture, the two are looking at each other while in the second one, Bhavana gives a peck on Naveen's cheek, as he looks at the lens and is all smiles.

Along with the picture she wrote, “I chose you. And I’ll choose you over and over and over,without a pause, without a doubt in a HEARTBEAT. And I’ll keep choosing you. Happy 3rd Anniversary My Love,” closing it with three red heart emojis and the hashtags "#LoveOfMyLife" and "#MineForever". Quite a lot of fans and followers have showered love on the couple and their loved-up pictures in the comments under the post which has received over 110K likes so far. Take a look at some of the comments here.

Also Read: 'Cobra' Teaser Trailer Review: Vikram Turns Into A Maths Whiz, Anti-hero For This Thriller

Bhavana Menon and Naveen love story

Bhavana and Naveen had a grand wedding back in 2018, which made headlines. The two had been together for a long time after they met on the sets of 2012 film Romeo, which was produced by Naveen. Bhavana played the female lead in the movie.

She was on a break from films post her marriage three years ago and then made a comeback with the Kannada remake of Tamil movie 96, starring Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi. However, the movie received negative reviews from both critics and audience. She will be next seen in the movie Inspector Vikram, that is set to hit theatres on February 5.

Also Read: Neil Nitin Mukesh's B'day: Remember When He Was Rumoured To Star In 'Game Of Thrones'?

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Lying To Dad Once About Going For A Film But Flying To Vegas Instead

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.