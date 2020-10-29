Bheemasena Nalamaharaja Director Karthik Saragur Talks About His Admiration For Chefs

Director Karthik Saragur recently talked about his new movie Bheemasena Nalamaharaja in an interview with The Indian Express. He talked in detail about how hard it was to make a film that didn't follow the commercial film making antics and more about the plot of his upcoming movie. Read ahead to know more about the film and about what Karthik Saragur said.

Also Read | Allu Arjun shares a sweet family portrait that is unmissable; fans say 'happy family'

Karthik Saragur started off by mentioning how he had learnt an important lesson while directing Jeerjimbe. He explained that it was quite difficult to make a movie that was different than the commercial type and how this time around, he has faced something quite different. Karthik added that the most difficult part about the movie was training the cast members to prepare meals using fire on sets.

Also Read | Allu Arjun's kids go bonkers at 'Great Friday Night Dance Party' with Pennywise The Clown

Aravinnd Iyer in Bheemasena Nalamaharaja

He further mentioned that Aravinnd 'for most of the shoot' was just 'playing with fire'. He also explained how the actor wasn't 'familiar with the situation' and also could have easily got burnt. He added that relatively the cast was 'well-prepared to handle anything'.

Also Read | Allu Arjun's son Ayaan a fan of BTS' ARMY and this aww-dorable video is proof; watch

Moving on to another aspect of the film, Karthik mentioned that when the cast was doing 'live sync-sound' for the film, no exterior sound could have been used. The director stated that they were 'playing with fire and perishable items so that was really difficult.' Bheemasena Nalamaharaja a movie made out of the director's admiration for chefs and the art of making food.

Also Read | Allu Arjun's Instagram updates to Anushka's picture; check top south cinema social posts

Karthik then explained that he came from a family of chefs and that for his family, it was not a passion for cooking but the art was 'everything' in their life. He further revealed that his family would often use 'kitchen slang to explain things to others in their everyday conversations.'. He concluded the topic by saying that having watched chefs all his life, he 'wanted to pay homage to chefs'. Karthik also talked a bit about Nala and food scientists. The director added that he didn't know Nala was India's first food scientist and that he also wrote commentaries on food.

Bheemasena Nalamaharaja release date

The movie can be streamed from today on Amazon Prime. Bheemasena Nalamaharaja review has also been very positive. The movie scores 7.6/10 on IMDb.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.