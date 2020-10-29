Bheemasena Nalamaharaja Review: Aravinnd Iyer Excels As A Chef In This Heart-rending Story

Director: Karthik Saragur

Producers: Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah, Rakshit Shetty

Cast: Aravinnd Iyer, Achyuth Kumar and Arohi Narayan

Reviewer rating: 4/5

Bheemasena Nalamaharaja review

The plot:

The story of the film begins with a 20s something Sarah, heading to a resort to find her story for a write-up. Destiny plays its game when Sara meets Latthesha in the resort, a talented cook, who whips up some extraordinary fare for her. Transfixed and impressed by Latthesha’s culinary skills, Sara decides to strike up a conversation with him and he instead, ends up reliving his painful past.

Latthesha narrates his love story to Sarah, which is massively connected with the mutual love for food between him and his lover, Vedavalli. The story comprises of many such characters, who further complicate Latthesha and Vedavalli’s life and shed light on how they fight against the odds only to suffer a pain unimaginable at the end, proving that ‘All happy journeys do not lead to a planned destination’.

The verdict:

It is unusual for films to hold on to different human emotions at once, which is exactly what Bhimasena Nalamaharaja excels at. Karthik Saragur narrates a simple story with lots of power, which is beautifully wrapped under different layers of societal barriers one faces in love. The movie offers love, hope, desperation, vulnerability, companionship and poverty, which is perfectly weaved into the lives of these characters, who are tangled in a tale of enthralling chemistry, irrespective of the nature of their relationship with each other.

Karthik Saragur has hit high notes in exploring the depths of human emotions, as it presents the adversities and vulnerabilities of love, however, also showing how complete one feels when in love. However, as the film proceeds, the significance of food, which is the crux of the movie, gradually takes a backseat and becomes a cliche 'society-will-not-approve' love story.

Speaking of the actors’ performances, Aravinnd Iyer’s work in the movie comes as a breath of fresh air. Meanwhile, Achyuth Kumar and Arohi Narayan fit perfectly into the characters allotted to them. Overall, Bheemasena Nalamaharaja offers a soul-stirring story and makes sure you grab a tissue box while watching it. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

