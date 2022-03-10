'Bheemla Nayak' Box Office: Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati Film Chases Rs 200-crore-mark

Pawan Kalyan once again showed his pull at the box office, as his latest film Bheemla Nayak turned out to be a success. The movie co-starring Rana Daggubati has reportedly crossed the Rs 100-crore club at the Indian box office and is now chasing the Rs 200-crore mark across the world.

Despite completing close to two weeks at the ticket windows, the film is attracting footfalls. That was evident with collections to the tune of Rs 1 crore coming on Tuesday and decent collections in the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana region on Wednesday.

Bheemla Nayak box office update

Bheemla Nayak had crossed the Rs 100 crore-mark in the first five days of its run itself. It went on to reach Rs 120 crore by the end of week 1. Since then, it had earned over Rs 7.50 crore over its second weekend and the collections in the weekdays of the second week were lower than Rs 1 crore in India.

As far as the worldwide collections are concerned, the figures are over Rs 1 crore on the weekdays. Thus, the collections have reached Rs 185.49 crore at the end of Tuesday, as per film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan.

#BheemlaNayak WW Box Office



Week 1 - ₹ 170.74 cr

Week 2

Day 1 - ₹ 3.38 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 4.23 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 4.87 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 1.20 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 1.07 cr

Total - ₹ 185.49 cr#PawanKalyan — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) March 9, 2022

The collections of the film in the Telugu-speaking regions remained steady even on the 13th day. The film minted Rs 20 lakh, as per a report on Filmibeat, in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Thus, the total collections in the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana region now stand at Rs 75 crore.

The collections of the film have come at a time the film industry was looking for resurgence amid the postponements due to the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from Bheemlya Nayak, Tamil film Valimai, Bollywood movie Gangubai Kathiawadi and Hollywood movie The Batman have also done well.

Bheemla Nayak plot, cast and crew

Pawan Kalyan plays the role of a police officer in the movie, and the plot revolves around the clash with an influential politician's son, played by Rana, after the former arrests the latter. The film is the official remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The film has been directed by Saagar K Chandra, penned by Trivikram Srinivas and also stars Nithya Menen, Samyuktha Menon, among others.