'Bheemla Nayak': Chiranjeevi Congratulates Rana Daggubati, Pawan Kalyan On Film's Success

Bheemla Nayak hit the big screens on February 25, 2022, and the lead actors Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan have become the talk of the town. Helmed by Saagar K Chandra, the film has been receiving a positive response from fans and critics alike and the leading duo's friends from the film fraternity have also had great things to say. Popular star Chiranjeevi has now posted a picture alongside Rana Daggubati and his brother, Pawan Kalyan as he congratulated him on the film's success.

Chiranjeevi headed to his Twitter account on Friday and shared a picture with the leading duo of the film. In the caption of his post, he congratulated them on the 'thumping success' of their latest film release and called it a 'true power storm'. Several fans took to the comments section of the post as they could not contain the joy of seeing the popular actors together. He wrote, "Heartiest Congratulations on the Thumping Success of #BheemlaNayak True Power Storm!"

More about Bheemla Nayak

The Saagar K Chandra directorial is the remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which was released in 2020. The film saw Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in lead roles and received heaps of praise. Pawan Kalyan can be seen taking on the role of a police officer in the film, while Daggubati plays the antagonist. Samyuktha Menon and Nithya Menen also take on pivotal roles in the film as the leading ladies on the big screen.

Ram Charan recently had a surprise in store for fans as he posted a clip of Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi spending some time on set together as they surprised each other at work. Chiranjeevi could be seen shooting for his upcoming film, Godfather in which he plays the role of a prisoner and was seen in the appropriate attire when his brother paid him a visit. Chiranjeevi was also seen entering the Bheemla Nayak sets and meeting Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan.

Image: Twitter/@KChiruTweets