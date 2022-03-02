'Bheemla Nayak' Day 5 Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Crosses 100 Crore Mark

Despite the tiff between the Andhra Pradesh government and the film Bheemla Nayak's makers to increase the ticket prices, the Pawan Kalyan starrer is smashing all records. The film is dominating the box office worldwide with its business. The movie that is expected to enter the Rs 150 crore this week, is still going strong at the theatres.

For the unversed, Bheemla Nayak is the official remake of the Malayalam super hit venture, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon. The film had released theatrically on February 25 amid much fanfare while giving a tough competition to other releases. The film's story is written by late filmmaker Sachy, who helmed the original. While Pawan Kalyan played the titular role, Rana Daggubati played the role of Daniel Shekar.

Bheemla Nayak box office collections

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Bheemla Nayak is Pawan Kalyan's highest grosser in the USA by collecting Rs 16 crore (approx) in five days. His previous best was Agnyathavaasi, which was released in 2018. The film did see a drop on day 2 with 19.73 crores coming on board, and with slight growth, Sunday earned 20.50 crores. Now, on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, the film did enjoy the benefit of the partial holiday. Bheemla Nayak jumped on day 5 thanks to Mahashivratri as 11.60 crores came in. The film crossed the 100 crore mark and now stands at Rs 108 crores at the Indian box office.

Bheemla Nayak has been directed by Saagar K Chandra, with screenplay and dialogues being penned by veteran filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas. The plot revolves around the clash between a cop and a politician's son after the officer arrests him. The film saw Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in lead roles and received heaps of praise. Pawan Kalyan can be seen taking on the role of a police officer in the film, while Daggubati plays the antagonist. Samyuktha Menon and Nithya Menen also take on pivotal roles in the film as the leading ladies on the big screen. It is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments.

