'Bheemla Nayak' Hindi Trailer: Pawan-Rana's Fight For Pride & Self-esteem Is A Must Watch

Actor turned politician Pawan Kalyan’s latest release Bheemla Nayak has been smashing box office records with its release. After winning appreciation from fans, the makers have dropped the Hindi trailer of the film. The film stars Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati in key roles. The Telugu version was released worldwide on February 25, and it won hearts all around. The movie is still doing great business at the domestic box office and posting strong numbers as well.

Helmed by Saagar K Chandra, Bheemla Nayak has Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon as female leads. Produced by Sithara Entertainments, Thaman has scored incredible music for the film. B4U Motion Pictures will be releasing the movie in Hindi and the dubbing of the lead actors seems well. The Telegu version of the film has been receiving rave reviews from the people. . On Day 6, the film collected Rs 6 crore at the box office.

Bheemla Nayak Hindi trailer released

Bheemla Nayak, as per a report by Pinkvilla, collected the lowest figure of its theatrical run, Rs 6 crore, on Wednesday, March 2. The total collections of the action film now stand at Rs 107.25 crore in India. Now, the Hindi trailer has piqued the curiosity of the fans as they are super excited to watch the film in the regional language. The trailer begins with Pawan Kalyna’s fight sequence where he is seen indulging in a tussle with the enemies. On the other hand, the video then shows a fierce Rana Dagubati who seeks to take revenge on Pawan Kalyan. Pawan Kalyan is seen playing a fierce cop who decides to avenge Rana for his wrongdoing and arrests him.

Taran Adarsh shared the trailer on Twitter and wrote, “PAWAN KALYAN - RANA DAGGUBATI: 'BHEEMLA NAYAK' HINDI TRAILER ARRIVES.” Meanwhile, Bheemla Nayak is the official Telugu remake of 2020 Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum, starring Prithviraj and Biju Menon in the lead roles, and adapted from well-known director Trivikram Srinivas. The movie is directed by Saagar K Chandra. The plot revolves around the face-off between a cop and a politician's son after the arrest of the latter. The movie also stars Nithya Menen in the role of Pawan Kalyan's wife, and Samyuktha Menon, Samuthirakani, and Murali Sharma among others.

Image: Twitter/Taran_Adarsh