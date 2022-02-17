'Bheemla Nayak' Makers Drop New Character Teaser Of Rana Daggubati, Check New Release Date

As the release date of the upcoming film, Bheemla Nayak is inching closer, makers piqued the curiosity of the fans with a character teaser. The film starring actor-politician Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati in key roles is slated to release theatrically on February 25. The film will be an official Telugu remake of the popular Malayalam film Ayyapanum Koshiyum.

Bheemla Nayak, which was supposed to be released on January 12, 2022, was later postponed to February 25 after requests by the makers of RRR and Radhe Shyam makers. The film was directed by Saagar Chandra and is written by Trivikram. The interesting almost a minute character teaser gives a brief about the Baahubali actor’s fiery character as Daniel Shekar who desires to rule on the lives of the people.

Bheemla Nayak makers drop new teaser

The teaser opens with Rana Daggubati sitting on a chair wearing a black kurta as he looks fiercely in the camera. Looks like he is playing a local goon in the film as he stands on the bonnet of a car and tries to command the people. The teaser was shared by trade analyst Komal Nahta on Twitter. Bheemla Nayak is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Ayyapanum Koshiyum starring Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Helmed by Saagar Chandra, the film is penned by Trivikram. Pawan Kalyan will play the role of Bheemla Nayak, the Bahubali star Rana Daggubati will portray Daniel Shekar.

Earlier, Rana Daggubati had announced the film’s final release date on Instagram with a new poster. The poster is from a dance sequence where the power star Pawan Kalyan can be seen dancing with a group of background dancers. While captioning the post, Rana wrote, “25 - 02 - 2022!! The date is set for the POWER STORM to hit the screens..#BheemlaNayakOn25thFeb.” The original film Ayyapanum Koshiyum showed Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran taking on the lead roles. The film will see heaps of action sequences with many twists and turns that the story will unfold.

IMAGE: Twitter/@KomalNahta/Instagram/PawanKalyan