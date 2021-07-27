'Bheemla Nayak' Pawan Kalyan Back On Sets For Telugu Remake Of 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'

The makers of the upcoming #PSPKRanaMovie shared the first glimpse from the sets. The film stars Pawan Kalyan as police Bheemla Nayak. The cast and crew of the film resume shooting for the film in Hyderabad after the lockdown restrictions have been eased. The film also stars Rana Duggabati in the lead role. It is a Telugu remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Pawan Kalyan as Bheemla Nayak

The makers gave a small glimpse from the sets of the movie tentatively tilted as #PSPKRanaMovie. The upcoming film will also feature star Pawan Kalyan taking on the role of Bheemla Nayak, a righteous policeman with a dark past. The movie also features Rana Duggabati as an alcoholic filled with arrogance and privilege. The movie is a remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum and will see Pawan Kalyan reprising the role of Biju Menon, while Rana Duggabati will take on the role originally played by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The also stars Nithya Menen and Aishwarya Rajesh.

The Principal shooting of the film began in January 2021 but was halted due to rising cases of COVID-19. Not long ago the shoot of the movie was resumed in Hyderabad. Additionally, earlier this year lead actor Pawan Kalyan had also contracted the virus while promoting his movie Vakeel Saab. The film has screenplay and dialogues written by hit filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas and is helmed by Saagar K. Chandra. The film is set to release on Sankranti 2022.

Pawan Kalyan's latest and upcoming projects

Pawan Kalyan was recently seen in the legal drama Vakeel Saab. The movie was a Telugu remake of the Hindi movie Pink. Kalyan reprised the role of Amitabh Bachchan in the remake. The movie also featured Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, and Shruti Haasan. The movie was released theatrically on April 9, 2021 and soon became one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of the year despite having a limited release. Kalyan will next be seen in the period action-adventure film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The movie will also feature Nidhhi Agerwal and Arjun Rampal in the lead. VFX of the movie will be handled by Ben Lock, who for his work in films like Aquaman, Warcraft and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Image: Sagar Chandra K Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.