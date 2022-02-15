'Bheemla Nayak': Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati Starrer To Release On April 1

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer Telugu film Bheemla Nayak is being highly awaited by fans and followers. The film will be an official Telugu remake of the popular Malayalam film Ayyapanum Koshiyum which stars Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. Directed by Saagar Chandra, Bheemla Nayak will be all about Bheemla, Pawan Kalyan's character who is an upright man, who strives to go good and uphold justice. The film will see heaps of action sequences and fans await its theatrical release.

Bheemla Nayak to release on April 1

Bheemla Nayak, which was supposed to be release on January 12, 2022, was later postponed to February 25 after requests by the makers of RRR and Radhe Shyam makers. However, Pawan Kalyan said that the film will only be released in theatres with 100 % occupancy. According to Pinkvilla, Bheemla Nayak will be released on April 1 and it is set to have a theatrical release with 100 % occupancy in Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, the makers of Bheemla Nayak took to social media to make an important announcement about the release of the upcoming film. They tweeted, "As we have always promised, #BheemlaNayak will be a massive theatrical experience. So, we have to wait for the pandemic to subside for presenting it in the theatres for you all." It added, "We intend to release the movie on 25th February or 1st April, whenever the situation improves!"

More on Bheemla Nayak

Bheemla Nayak is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Ayyapanum Koshiyum starring Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Helmed by Saagar Chandra, the film is penned by Trivikram. Pawan Kalyan will play the role of Bheemla Nayak, the Bahubali star Rana Daggubati will portray Daniel Shekar.