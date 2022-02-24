Bheemla Nayak: Rana Daggubati Reveals Pawan Kalyan Taught Him How A Hero 'looks & Behaves'

Actor Rana Daggubati is currently gearing up for the release of the upcoming thriller drama film titled Bheemla Nayak. The film also features Powerstar of Tollywood Pawan Kalyan in the lead role as the duo will be pitted against each other in a game of power. Directed by Saagar K Chandra, the film serves as a remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

The recently-released trailer of the movie ahead of its release has intensified the fans' anticipation as they cannot wait to see the double dose of action and entertainment from the duo. With the release date inching closer, the makers organized a pre-release event where Rana Daggubati spoke at length about his co-star and how he learned to act and behave like a hero from Kalyan.

Rana Daggubati on learning how to behave like a hero from Pawan Kalyan

As per a report from Bollywood Hungama, the 37-year-old actor reflected on his journey while working with Pawan Kalyan and the new lessons he took from him despite having completed over a decade in the industry. He revealed that Pawan Kalyan taught him 'how a hero should look and behave' and believed that the 50-year-old actor 'belongs to a different league'.

Adding that the seasoned actor is 'special', Daggibati credited his 'influence' for bringing out a 'different dimension of the actor' in Bheemla Nayak. He also revealed that he has learnt 'a lot' from Kalyan and mentioned the entire team of the upcoming film.

More on Bheemla Nayak

Kalyan will be seen in the role of a police officer while Daggubati will be in the antagonist role. Apart from Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, the film also stars Samyuktha Menon and Nithya Menen. The film is set to release on February 25, 2022.

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati recently took to his social media to extend gratitude towards fans to wish him on completing 12 years in cinema. Remembering all the characters he played, he wrote, ''It’s been an awesome 12 years!!

Thank you for all the wishes!! 🔥🔥❤️❤️From Arjun Prasad to Daniel Shekar and everyone in between. Thank you for keeping me alive ❤️ will keep finding newer grounds and bringing you newer stories and characters !!''

Image: Instagram/@ranadaggubati