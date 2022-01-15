'Bheemla Nayak': See Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati's Fierce New Poster On Makar Sankranti

Legendary actor Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak is one of the most-awaited Telugu films of the year. The film was scheduled to hit the theatre screens on the occasion of Makar Sankranti 2022, but due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the filmmakers stepped out from the race on the festival. While fans were excited to watch the duo on the festival, Rana Daggubati treated them with an intriguing brand new poster.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rana Daggubati, who will play the role of Daniel Shekar, unveiled a new poster of the upcoming film. The poster saw a fierce-looking power star Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak in a police uniform. He has an axe in his hand, while the anger on his face was much evident. On the other hand, Rana Daggubati's Daniel Shekar donned a brown kurta and white Lungi, while he gave away a fierce look with a cigarette in his mouth. Sharing the poster, the actor wished his fans a happy Makar Sankranti. He wrote, "Sankranti greetings to you and your family members! Team Bheemla Nayak."

Bheemla Nayak new release date

The makers of Bheemla Nayak reportedly took the decision of postponing the film back in December 2021. The decision came after renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli postponed his magnum opus RRR. Bheemla Nayak is now scheduled to hit the silver screens on February 24, 2022.

Details about Bheemla Nayak

Bheemla Nayak is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Ayyapanum Koshiyum starring Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The Telugu film is helmed by Saagar Chandra, while Trivikram has penned it. While Pawan Kalyan will play the role of Bheemla Nayak, the Bahubali star will portray Daniel Shekar. The film's plot is set to revolve around Bheemla Nayak, an upright man who strives to do the right thing. His life is disturbed when a retired army havildar, Daniel, settles in the village. As per the film's teaser, the audience is expected to experience some ace action by Pawan Kalyan.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan will also star in the film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which follows the life of a criminal in the backdrop of Mughals. On the other hand, Rana Daggubati will soon star in the upcoming drama Viraata Parvam and Marthanda Varma.

Image: Instagram/@ranadaggubati