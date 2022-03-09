'Bheeshma Parvam' Box Office, Day 6: Mammootty Film Hits Milestone After Kerala BO Record

After COVID-19 affected the prospects of numerous films over the last two years, the film industry seem to be on its way to normalcy. Talk of the collections of films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Valimai, Bheemla Nayak giving a fresh lease of life to the theatres has been rampant, and another film has joined this list, Bheeshma Parvam. The Mammootty-starrer has been doing well at the ticket windows over the past week.

The film has reportedly hit the Rs 50-crore mark at the box office. This was after setting the record for highest-grosser for the opening weekend in Kerala.

Bheeshma Parvam box office collections

Bheeshma Parvam, as per a report on Pinkvilla, hit the Rs 50-crore mark worldwide after its performance on Tuesday. The collections were aided by close to Rs 30 crore collections in India and over Rs 20 crore earnings from the Middle East region during the weekend.

The Mammotty-starrer collected around Rs 21 crore in the opening weekend in Kerala, setting the record for the highest weekend grosser in Malayalam film history. It had earned Rs 23.50 crore across India. On Monday, the movie maintained good trends again, and collected Rs 3 crore in the nation, to bring the collections to Rs 26.50 crore.

The movie is reported to have earned around Rs 2.50 crore on Tuesday, thus taking the Indian collections to over Rs 29 crore.

The Amal Neerad directorial did not have collections in the Rs 3.75 range like Mohanlal's Lucifer and Baahubali: The Conclusion on Monday. Thus, Bheeshma Parvam is likely to finish in the Rs 40-50 crore range, unlike the other two films' Rs 60 crore and Rs 70 crore collections in Kerala.

Bheeshma Parvam

Mammootty plays the role of Michael Anjoottikkaran and the plot revolves around him becoming the whole and soul of the family and taking decisions, before some of the other members of the family plot against him. The movie features numerous action scenes and has some intense dialogues.

The movie also stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Nadhiya Moidu, Farhaan Faasil, Shine Tom Chacko, Dileesh Pothan, among others.

Amal Neerad is also the producer of the movie, and one of the writers of the movie, alongside Devadath Shaji.