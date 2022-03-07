'Bheeshma Parvam' Box Office: Mammootty's Latest Flick Sets Opening Weekend Record

South Indian star Mammotty's Bheeshma Parvam recorded for the biggest opening over the weekend and broke the office records with its business. The iconic stars' thriller raked in Rs 21-21.25 crores approx in the state during its 4-days weekend surpassing the business done by Lucifer that earned just 20 crores in 2019.

Mammootty is seen in an intense action avatar, hitting his enemies with style and massy delivering one-liners and the plot revolves around him protecting his family, and taking on those working against his loved ones. The movie has been directed by Amal Neerad and also stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Farhaan Faasil, Shine Tom Chacko, Dileesh Pothan, among others.

Bheeshma Parvam box office collections

Now, as far as the box office collection is concerned, the Mollywood film minted Rs 6.70 crores on Thursday, Rs. 4.30 crores on Friday, Rs 5.80 crores on Saturday, and Rs 6.70 crores on Sunday while bringing the tally to 23.50 crores. On the other hand, outside Kerala, the film performed well as well, though numbers are a bit lower than other recent big Malayalam movies due to limited screenings. In Karnataka, it grossed Rs. 1.25 crores during the weekend, while Tamil Nadu tallied at Rs. 65 lakhs, with strong growth on Sunday as the shows increased.

Apart from setting the Indian box office on fire with its business, the film is also earning good from overseas. According to Pinkvilla, the film earned $300K weekend in Saudi Arabia, which could be an all-time record for Indian films. The overall Middle East could be around $3 million and worldwide opening weekend of Rs. 47 crores plus. The film directed by Amal Neerad seems to have resonated well with viewers. The expectations of the people had surged ever since the announcement as the duo is set to make their comeback together after a long hiatus since Big B, which claims a massive fandom and cult status.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after Bheeshma Parvam, Mammootty is set to turn his attention to Puzhu. The film features Parvathy as the leading lady and is her first film with the legend. The mass hero also has Bilal, a follow-up to Big B, and the Telugu film Agent in his kitty.