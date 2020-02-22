'Bheeshma' Review: Fans Pour In Favourable Reactions For This Niithin-Rashika Starrer

Bheeshma is the latest Telugu film which has been successful in creating quite some hype amongst the audience in the south. The film hit theatres on February 21, 2020, making it the talk of the town this week. The film is being loved by the people mainly for the performances by Rashmika Mandanna and Nithiin.

Bheeshma receives good reviews from the audience

Bheeshma was one of the releases from the Telugu film industry this week. A number of people have given good reviews to the film after watching it. However, a few people were of the opinion that the first half was more gripping than the second half. Nithiin’s performance is being widely praised across social media platforms. Have a look at few of the reactions to the film Bheeshma here.

#Bheeshma Overall Hit to Super Hit Range!



One of the best commercial made movies in recent times!



Comedy is awesome throughout the film!



Career best performance for Nithiin!



Rating: 3.25-3.5 — venkyreviews (@venkyreviews) February 21, 2020

#Bheeshma : @actor_nithiin is seen in an energetic role & His comedy timing is excellent. @vennelakishore's episodes are hilarious.



Good First Half, Engaging Second Half.



Overall, a good watch during the festival weekend.



Rating :3.5/5 pic.twitter.com/kdc4FqV8vM — Parota (@THEPAROTA) February 21, 2020

#Bheeshma super fun!@actor_nithiin knocks it out of the park with his supacool performance @iamRashmika looks gorgeous and nails the comedy @vennelakishore 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 total riot .Full marks 2 @VenkyKudumula for a full meals entertainer. Congrats @mahathi_sagar , @SitharaEnts — Nandini Reddy (@nandureddy4u) February 21, 2020

#Bheeshma - (3/5) Time-pass Comedy Entertainer



Comedy timing works in big time. Though the story revolves in a predictable ride, the Perfect sync in screenplay n Comedy makes the move.



All in all, the movie will definitely stand as a winner at BO.



Watch it....! pic.twitter.com/9sgqB7uOAP — KARTHIK (@HeIsKARTHIK) February 21, 2020

#Bheeshma First Half 👍👍

Another Gundejaari range movie.



A sigh of relief to @actor_nithiin after longtime. Hope he enjoys his wedding time more Happily 🤗🤗 — Mirchi Bajji (@THEMIRCHIBAJJI) February 20, 2020

#Bheeshma "its's a hawsome"! A neatly packaged commercial entertainer from Venky Kudumula. Well-paced screenplay, organic humor and nice songs are its major advantages. A sure shot winner for Nithin👍 — Ganesh Ravuri (@ganeshravuri) February 21, 2020

About Bheeshma

Bheeshma is a romantic drama film which has been a much-anticipated release this year. The film revolves around a man, Bheeshma, who is adamant about being single all his life. The film stars actors Rashmika Mandanna, Nithiin, and Jishu Sengupta in pivotal roles. Bheeshma has been directed by Venky Kundumula, who is also the writer of the film.

