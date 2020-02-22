The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Bheeshma' Review: Fans Pour In Favourable Reactions For This Niithin-Rashika Starrer

Regional Indian Cinema

Bheeshma review has been given out by fans. Have a look at what they have been saying about the story and the performances by the cast. Details inside.

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
bheeshma review

Bheeshma is the latest Telugu film which has been successful in creating quite some hype amongst the audience in the south. The film hit theatres on February 21, 2020, making it the talk of the town this week. The film is being loved by the people mainly for the performances by Rashmika Mandanna and Nithiin.

Bheeshma receives good reviews from the audience

Bheeshma was one of the releases from the Telugu film industry this week. A number of people have given good reviews to the film after watching it. However, a few people were of the opinion that the first half was more gripping than the second half. Nithiin’s performance is being widely praised across social media platforms. Have a look at few of the reactions to the film Bheeshma here.

Read Who Is Nithiin? All You Need To Know About The 'Bheeshma' Actor's NET WORTH And Movies

Also read Nithiin Starrer 'Bheeshma' To Change Title On Account Of Hurting Religious Sentiments?

About Bheeshma

Bheeshma is a romantic drama film which has been a much-anticipated release this year. The film revolves around a man, Bheeshma, who is adamant about being single all his life. The film stars actors Rashmika Mandanna, Nithiin, and Jishu Sengupta in pivotal roles. Bheeshma has been directed by Venky Kundumula, who is also the writer of the film.

Image Courtesy: Nithiin Instagram

Read Bheeshma: BJP's 'religious Cell' Objects To 'insulting' Title, Demands It Be Changed

Also read Rashmika Mandanna Is Enjoying The 'perfect Weather' In Rome With Bheeshma Co-star Nithiin

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
FADNAVIS DEMANDS APOLOGY
SIT TO INVESTIGATE ANDHRA DIVISION
CONGRESS QUESTIONS SENA ON CAA-NPR
SISTER LUCY LAUDS VICTIM'S COURAGE
RJD'S TEJASHWI YADAV PLAYS CRICKET
PM MODI ON GENDER JUSTICE