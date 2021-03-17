Bhojpuri actor arrested in 50-lakh fake currency racket; police seizes stolen vehicles too

An actor and producer working in the Bhojpuri film industry landed in trouble for his involvement with a fake currency racket. The actor named Mohammad Shahid, along with an accomplice was arrested by the Delhi Police. The duo was found in possession of Rs 50 lakh counterfeit notes and even stolen motorcycles.

Bhojpuri actor arrested in fake currency racket

As per reports, the police busted the racket in Hari Nagar Ashram area of the city. The duo were intercepted by the cops when 200 bundles of fake currency was found from their bag during a random check in New Friends Colony in South East Delhi. Not just that, their bike too turned out to be stolen, reports claimed.

Upon questioning and further investigation, it emerged that Shaikh was a Bhojpuri film actor, who had worked in the film Allahabad to Islamabad. He also ran a film studio named Sahil Sanny Film Production in the same area, apart from also starring in music videos.

The actor had come in touch with a conman and started targetted people in Nehru Place, Lajpat Nagar and New Friends Colony areas. Their modus-operandi involved giving three fake notes in exchange of one real note, and asking them to freely use in the market. He then got in touch with an auto lifter named Sayyed Zen Hussain, and they started stealing vehicles, before they finally got caught and arrested.