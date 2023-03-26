Last Updated:

Bhojpuri Actress Akanksha Dubey Shared This Video Hours Before Her Death

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey, 25, allegedly died by suicide in a hotel in Varanasi. She shared an Instagram reel hours before her death.

Anjali Choudhury
Akanksha Dubey

Image: @akankshadubey_official/Instagram


Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey allegedly died by suicide at the age of 25. She reportedly hung herself at the Somendra Hotel in Varanasi. Akanksha was a resident of Parsipur of Bhadohi district. She was very active on social media and used to share her reels and photos regularly. She enjoyed a following of over 1.7 million on Instagram.

Hours before her death, the actress shared a video in which she danced to a Bhojpuri song. The Instagram reel was shared by Akanksha on March 25. In the clip, the late actress recorded herself as she danced in front of a mirror. She wore a black off-shoulder crop top with jeans. She captioned it, "Just try (sic)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 𝐀𝐤𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐬𝐡𝐚 𝐃𝐮𝐛𝐞𝐲 (@akankshadubey_official)

About Akanksha Dubey

Akanksa Dubey was born in Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh. The actress got popular with her dance and acting videos on TikTok. 

