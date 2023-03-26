Bhojpuri Actress Akanksha Dubey Shared This Video Hours Before Her Death

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey allegedly died by suicide at the age of 25. She reportedly hung herself at the Somendra Hotel in Varanasi. Akanksha was a resident of Parsipur of Bhadohi district. She was very active on social media and used to share her reels and photos regularly. She enjoyed a following of over 1.7 million on Instagram.

Hours before her death, the actress shared a video in which she danced to a Bhojpuri song. The Instagram reel was shared by Akanksha on March 25. In the clip, the late actress recorded herself as she danced in front of a mirror. She wore a black off-shoulder crop top with jeans. She captioned it, "Just try (sic)."

About Akanksha Dubey

Akanksa Dubey was born in Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh. The actress got popular with her dance and acting videos on TikTok.