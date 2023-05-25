Bhojpuri Film Director Subhash Chandra Tiwari Found Dead In Hotel Room In UP

Bhojpuri film director Subhash Chandra Tiwari was found dead in a hotel room in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, according to ANI. The filmmaker was staying at Hotel Tirupati while filming for a movie in the city. The cause of his death is still unknown and police is investigating the matter. When Tiwari didn't respond to anyone, the police claimed they forced their way through the door of the hotel room where he was sleeping.

Yashveer Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP), told ANI, "The body of Subhash Chandra Tiwari was found in his hotel room after the staff members opened it. Reportedly, the director had not responded to anyone and hence the police had to break open the room when they found him dead. The body has been sent for a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. Further investigation will be done after getting the post-mortem report."

More information on his funeral and cause of death is currently awaited. This information was released a short time after well-known television actor Nitesh Pandey passed away in a hotel in Igatpuri, Maharashtra. He died at the age of 51 after suffering a cardiac arrest.