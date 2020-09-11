Bhojpuri Film 'Preet Ka Daman's' First Track 'Kala Chasma' Hits The Internet; Watch

Bhojpuri feature film, Preet Ka Daman recently released its first track, Kala Chashma. Crooned by Mohan Rathod and Sanjana Raj, the lyrics of the funky dance number are penned by Shailesh Raj Yadhav. Sanjana Raj & Anshuman Singh starrrer's Kala Chashma is created by late music director Dhananjay Mishra. Check out the video song below.

'Preet Ka Daman' releases its first song

The latest Bhojpuri song was released on YouTube on September 11, Friday. Within hours of its release, the song gained thousands of views. This song is a dance number wherein the lead actors Sanjana Raj & Anshuman Singh can be seen singing and shaking a leg. The pair groves to the number in a sprawling farmhouse.

Also Read | New Bhojpuri movie 'Preet Ka Daman' featuring Sanjana and Anshuman releases its trailer

Also Read | Manoj Bajpayee turns rapper in upcoming Bhojpuri song 'on the plight of the migrants'

The song is produced by B4U Bhojpuri. Talking about the track, singer Mohan Rathod said, "My genre is mostly devotional music but I have strived to get out of my comfort zone to try something different. Kala Chashma is a party number which is also the heartbeat of the film. It has elements of romance as well the dance and will surely get you to shake a leg,". He also spoke about his co-singer Sanjana. He said, "Sanjana's voice has rejuvenated this song and has added energy to an altogether different level, it was a pleasure working with her.”

Talking about the same, Sanjana Raj further added, "This song is special to me. I too have sung devotional and bhakti songs mostly while Kala Chashma is a celebratory song,". She also said, "It’s a fun, foot-tapping, funky number that’ll put a swag in everyone’s step and this all happened because of Sandeep Sir, Vishnu Sir & Late Shri Dhananjay Mishra Ji. I’m really grateful for the opportunity". The producers have also determined to dedicate the film as a tribute to the much-loved music director, Shri Dhananjay Mishra.

Also Read | Bhojpuri actress Monalisa recreates her 'favourite song' 'Ghar More Pardesiya'; watch

About 'Preet Ka Daman'

Preet Ka Daman is a musical drama starring Sanjana Raj & Anshuman Singh's pairing for the first time. The film follows the journey of two singers Anjali and Rahul who fall in love and get married. But, their lives change soon after their marriage as they face many hurdles. Produced by B4U Bhojpuri and written and directed by Vishnu Shankar Belu, Preet Ka Daman is slated to release soon.

Also Read | New Bhojpuri song 'Maza Mara Senetaizer Lagake' is a foot-tapping catchy dance number

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.