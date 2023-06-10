Bhojpuri Singer Arrested After Allegedly Raping Minor, Posting Her Photos On Social Media

A Bhojpuri singer, identified as Abhishek aka Babul Bihari, was recently arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl and posting her objectionable photos on social media. As per police reports, the accused befriended the 13-year-old child and lured her in around two years ago when he used to reside in Rajiv Nagar. He allegedly took her to a hotel room, where he took pictures of her and raped her.

According to PTI, the minor eventually distanced herself from Babul Bihari after the incident and did not utter a single word about him to anyone. However, after the accused posted her pictures on his Instagram handle a few days ago, the victim's parents began to interrogate her. The minor further shared her ordeal with her family members, who immediately rushed her to the police station.

After counselling the minor, an FIR was registered against Babul Bihari. A case was filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Information Technology (IT) Act, as per inputs by PTI. A police spokesperson named Subash Boken revealed that the accused was arrested soon after the complaint was registered. "He was produced in a city court and sent into judicial custody today," he added.

Who is Babul Bihari?

(Babul Bihari accused of raping a minor. | Image: @singer_babul_bihari/Instagram)

Abhishek, well-known as Babul Bihari, used to live in Rajiv Nagar in Gurugram. He is a Bhojpuri singer and also posts videos on his two YouTube channels. He has over 27k subscribers on his YouTube channel. He uploads vlogs related to food, travel, and more.

Babul Bihari has sung several songs including Dhori Me Tar Lagai Detau, Ke Kar Baap Ke Daar, Lehanga Utha Ke, and others. Some consider his songs to be a bit "demeaning" to women. The Bhojpuri singer recently made it to the headlines for allegedly raping a minor. More details awaited.