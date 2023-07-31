Last Updated:

Bhola Shankar, Gandeevadhari Arjuna: Telugu Films To Release In August

A look at the list of Telugu films that are slated to hit the theatres in August.

Niharika Sanjeeiv
Bhola Shankar stars Chirqanjeevi in the lead. Helmed by Meher Ramesh, the film is a remake ofo the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam. The Telugu will release on August 11.

Helmed by Mahesh Babu P, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, stars Anushka Shetty in the lead. It will hit the theatres on August 4.

Phanideep's Ustaad stars Kavya Kalyanram, Sri Simha Koduri and  Venkatesh Maha, in the pivotal roles. It is slated to release on August 11.

Abhishek Maharshi's Prem Kumar stars Madhoo, Santosh Sobhan and Sudharshan. The comedy drama will hit the theatres on August 18.

Peddha Kapu Part 1 is an action drama movie directed by Srikanth Addala. Starring Virat Karrna and Pragati Srivastava, the film will hit the theatres on August 18.

Aadikeshava is directed by Srikanth N Reddy and will feature Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Sreeleela, Joju George and Aparna Das as lead characters. It will release on August 18.

Praveen Sattaru's Gandeevadhari Arjuna, stars Varun Tej and Vimala Raman in the lead. The film will hit the theatres on August 25.

Bedurulanka 2012, a dramedy film is directed by Clax. It stars Kartikeya Gummakonda, Neha Shetty, Ajay Ghosh, Srikanth Iyengar, L. B. Sriram in pivotal roles. The film will release on August 25.

