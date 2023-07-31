Bhola Shankar, Gandeevadhari Arjuna: Telugu Films To Release In August

Quick links:
Bhola Shankar stars Chirqanjeevi in the lead. Helmed by Meher Ramesh, the film is a remake ofo the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam. The Telugu will release on August 11.
Helmed by Mahesh Babu P, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, stars Anushka Shetty in the lead. It will hit the theatres on August 4.
Phanideep's Ustaad stars Kavya Kalyanram, Sri Simha Koduri and Venkatesh Maha, in the pivotal roles. It is slated to release on August 11.
Abhishek Maharshi's Prem Kumar stars Madhoo, Santosh Sobhan and Sudharshan. The comedy drama will hit the theatres on August 18.
Peddha Kapu Part 1 is an action drama movie directed by Srikanth Addala. Starring Virat Karrna and Pragati Srivastava, the film will hit the theatres on August 18.
Aadikeshava is directed by Srikanth N Reddy and will feature Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Sreeleela, Joju George and Aparna Das as lead characters. It will release on August 18.
Praveen Sattaru's Gandeevadhari Arjuna, stars Varun Tej and Vimala Raman in the lead. The film will hit the theatres on August 25.