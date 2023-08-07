Bhola Shankar Star Chiranjeevi Addresses Criticism On Doing Back-to-back Remakes

Megastar Chiranjeevi recently made headlines after he was accused of doing too many remakes. During the pre-release event of his Bhola Shankar, the actor addressed this issue and revealed the reason behind doing remakes. He also addressed trolls in his response.

3 things you need to know

Bhola Shankar will be released in theatres on August 11.

The movie is helmed by Meher Ramesh.

The pre-release event of the film was organised on August 6.

Chiranjeevi addresses the claim of doing remakes

Recently, several reports claimed that megastar Chiranjeevi has been doing way too many remake movies including Godfather and Bhola Shankar. It was also reported that the actor will play the main lead in yet another remake of Bro Daddy. Amid heavy criticism over this career choice, the actor chose to address these rumours during the pre-release event of Bhola Shankar.

He said during an interaction with the audience that he chose to do Bhola Shankar because he liked the script and hoped to impress the viewers. However, he expressed his disappointment and revealed that he did not understand why people have been questioning his choice of doing remakes. He said, "If there's strong content and directors and actors are taking the opportunity to bring it to the Telugu people, what is so wrong in doing so? After the advent of the OTT platform, people are exposed to films of different genres."

Chiranjeevi talks about Keerthy Suresh

At the pre-release event of Bhola Shankar, Chiranjeevi also shared his thoughts on co-star Keerthy Suresh. He said which loosely translated to, "I don't need to be a brother to you as I am like an elder brother to a lot many people. You just be my heroine in my next film. She has a pure smile, her smile is like a soothing moonlight. Shooting with her was like sailing smoothly through a flickering river."