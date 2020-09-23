Bhumi Pednekar's Pensive Look As 'Kitty' Is All Things 'beautiful' For Netizens; See Pic

Bhumi Pednekar is currently basking in the success of her latest Netflix film, titled Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. After wishing fans a 'Good night' in a '#DollyKitty' style on September 22, Pednekar has shared a BTS photograph from the sets of the Alankrita Shrivastava directorial. The Saand Ki Aankh actor's pensive look as Kitty received immersive love from netizens.

Fans love Bhumi Pednekar's pensive look as 'Kitty'

Ever since the Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sensharma starrer Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare premiered on Netflix on September 18, the satire-drama has garnered a positive response from the critics as well as the audience. Over the course of the past few weeks, leading lady Bhumi's Instagram posts have also been all things 'Dolly Kitty'. Now, earlier this morning, the 31-year-old took to her Instagram handle to share yet another post from the Ekta Kapoor film.

Sharing the behind the scenes glimpse from her latest Netflix release, Pednekar added a cat-face emoji in the caption of the post and wrote '#Kitty'. In the IG post shared by her, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor is seen looking away from the camera, sporting a pensive look, clad in a brilliant blue dress comprising floral prints. Bhumi as Kajal, aka Kitty, looked nothing less than gorgeous in the photograph with a no-makeup makeup look rounded off with a mid-parted hairdo.

Check out the BTS photograph shared by the actor below:

Soon after she shared the picture, fans couldn't hold back but compliment the actor for her beauty and shower her with praises about her exemplary performance in the newly-released film. While one fan commented on the post writing, "Beautiful as always" another "Kitty you're awesome". Check out netizens' reaction to Bhumi's latest post below:

On the other hand, Konkana also took to her Instagram handle on September 22 to share a streak of BTS pictures with Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare's cast and crew. Along with giving fans a sneak-peek into the sets of the film and reminiscing the good old shoot days, Kokana was also all-praise about the cast and crew of the film. She wrote, "#dollykitty #bts Behind the scenes of the loveliest cast and crew!".

Take a look:

