Bhushan Kumar Talks About Prabhas' Role In 'Spirit'; Says He'll Play A Cop For First Time

South superstar Prabhas is all set to thrill the audiences with an interesting lineup of films like Radhe Shyam, Adipurush, Salaar and Spirit among others. Among all the projects, three are being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, who quipped that he wants to work on Pan India films with the Baahubali star. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Kumar noted how Prabhas' lowest business in Saaho was also a hit business for Hindi movies.

Bhushan further spoke about Prabhas' upcoming venture Spirit, which is touted to be the actor's 25th project. Noting that the film is still a long way, the producer quipped that it will be a 'great' project. He also revealed that Prabhas will be seen in a fresh avatar of a cop.

Bhushan Kumar talks about Prabhas' upcoming projects

Kumar further added that director Sandeep Reddy Vanga knows his North Indian sensibilities, after having helmed Kabir Singh. The film marks the producer-actor's fourth outing after Saaho, Radhe Shyam and Adipurush. Sandeep will commence working on Spirit after wrapping up Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, which kicks off in summer this year.

Spilling details about Om Raut's Adipurush, Kumar quipped that the film is 'tailormade' for Prabhas, who takes on the role of Lord Ram. Billing it as their 'most awaited film' eyeing for a 2022 release, Bhushan said that Adipurush will be a 'different visual treat' for the audience. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

More on Prabhas' work front

Among the trail of projects, Prabhas will be seen alongside Pooja Hegde in the upcoming period romance drama Radhe Shyam. Apart from the leading duo, the film also stars Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Jagapathi Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Jayaram, Sathyan, Priyadarshi, Flora Jacob among others. He also has Salaar with KGF director Prashant Neel in the pipeline. Shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu languages, Salaar will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Lastly, the actor will be sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in Nag Ashwin's tentatively titled pan India film, Project K. It is being teased as a sci-fi adventure and will be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time.

