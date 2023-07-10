‘Big Daddy’ Shiva Rajkumar Looks Intense In Ghost Poster

Ghost makers unveiled the first glimpse of the upcoming action-packed film. It stars Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar in the lead role and the poster shows him in an intense look. The movie is directed by actor-filmmaker MG Srinivas and is one of the most anticipated films of 2023.

3 things you need to know

Ghost is said to be a heist film, which will reportedly be released in two parts.

The teaser of the movie will be out on July 12.

Jayaram, Archana Jois and Anupam Kher are also part of the cast.

Ghost poster reveals Shiva Rajkumar's look

Ghost makers took to Twitter to unveil the first poster of the movie. In it, Shiva Rajkumar featured in a fierce avatar. He could be seen holding a gun in his hand against a war-like set up. A huge tank was also visible in the background.



(Shiva Rajkumar starrer Ghost teaser will be out on July 12 | Image: Twitter)

The actor was suited up in the first poster of the movie. It had the text “when violence dies big daddy is born” written over it.

Ghost movie teaser to be released on THIS date

After the unveiling of the first poster, Ghost team is gearing up for the teaser release, which will be out on July 12 at 11.45 am.

(Shiva Rajkumar's working still from Ghost had raised curiosity around the film | Image: Twitter)