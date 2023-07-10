‘Big Daddy’ Shiva Rajkumar Looks Intense In Ghost Poster

Quick links:
A new poster of the Kannada film Ghost has been unveiled (Image: Twitter)
Ghost makers unveiled the first glimpse of the upcoming action-packed film. It stars Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar in the lead role and the poster shows him in an intense look. The movie is directed by actor-filmmaker MG Srinivas and is one of the most anticipated films of 2023.
3 things you need to know
Ghost makers took to Twitter to unveil the first poster of the movie. In it, Shiva Rajkumar featured in a fierce avatar. He could be seen holding a gun in his hand against a war-like set up. A huge tank was also visible in the background.
(Shiva Rajkumar starrer Ghost teaser will be out on July 12 | Image: Twitter)
The actor was suited up in the first poster of the movie. It had the text “when violence dies big daddy is born” written over it.
After the unveiling of the first poster, Ghost team is gearing up for the teaser release, which will be out on July 12 at 11.45 am.
(Shiva Rajkumar's working still from Ghost had raised curiosity around the film | Image: Twitter)
Ghost director M G Srinivas had previously revealed that he would like Ghost to be a part of a multiverse alongside his other movie Birbal. However, there is no confirmation on a universe of films as of now. Ghost features Archana Jois as a journalist, Jayram, Anupam Kher, Prashant Narayanan and Satya Prakash among others. The movie is bankrolled by Sandesh Nagraj under the Sandesh Productions banner.