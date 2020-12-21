'Bigg Boss 4 Telugu' Finale: Abhijeet Duddala Takes Home The Trophy And Cash Prize

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 was held on Sunday, after a long run with intense drama and entertainment. Contestant Abhijeet Duddala was declared the winner of this season while Akhil Sarthak bagged the second position. The finale episode was graced by the presence of superstar Chiranjeevi who appeared as the guest while Nagarjuna Akkineni hosted the episode. Both the contestants were extremely elated about winning the titles and also expressed gratitude towards the show, for the platform it provided.

The final episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 was held on December 20, 2020, Sunday, in the presence of superstar Chiranjeevi and host Nagarjuna Akkineni. Abhijeet Duddala was declared the winner of this season after he received the highest number of votes for his game, strategy, and entertainment. Abhijeet Duddala took home the trophy and also won a cash prize of ₹25 lakhs. He left behind various talented and entertaining contestants like Lasya Manjunath, Monal Gajjar, Divi Vadtha, and Noel Sean, amongst others.

Abhijeet Duddala is a young actor who indicated that he feels extremely blessed to be accepting the trophy from superstars like Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna Akkineni. He said that he never imagined sharing the stage with two megastars like them and for this, he is thankful towards the audience, who showered endless love through their votes.

The first runner up of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Akhil Sarthak, also expressed his gratitude as he bagged the second position through immense hard work and passion. He shed some light on the journey so far and how it has helped him learn and grow. He said that the journey has been like a dream to him and he is very thankful for the platform he received. He also added that he finds it unbelievable that he has been sharing the stage with superstars like Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna Akkineni, who rule the Telugu film industry.

Guest of the evening, superstar Chiranjeevi was also quite impressed with the contestants and their multiple talents. He was also of the stance that people learn a lot about life while staying in the Bigg Boss house, amidst contestants of a different kind.

Image courtesy: Stills from Bigg Boss Telugu 4

