Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Who Is VJ Sunny? Meet Journalist-turned Actor Who Lifted The Trophy

As the winner of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu was announced recently, the audience is eager to learn more about the journalist turned actor VJ Sunny who lifted the trophy

Nehal Gautam
As the fans were eagerly awaiting the announcement of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu winner, it was recently unveiled in the finale episode that among the top five finalists namely Sunny, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Sreerama Chandra, Maanas Nagulapalli and Siri Hanmanth, Sunny emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. The five finalists managed to survive in the Bigg Boss house for 105 days. Here's everything you need to know about the Bigg Boss 5 Telugu winner, VJ Sunny.

Who is VJ Sunny?

For those who are unaware of who is Bigg Boss 5 Telugu winner VJ Sunny, he is a popular TV actor who works in the Telugu TV industry. According to All Wiki Biography, Sunny aka Arun was born on 17 August 1989, in Khammam, Telangana, India.

Not many people know that he began his career as a video jockey and hosted a couple of shows on Maa Music Channel. He also worked as a news presenter for a while and later turned to the TV industry and bagged a role in Telugu TV show, Kalyana Vaibhogam, which was a massive hit among the audience. 

Sunny's mother, Kalavathi is a doctor while his father, Venkateshwarulu is a government employee. The journalist turned actor completed his schooling at Nirmala High School in Khammam and graduated from St Mary’s College in Hyderabad.

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu contestants list

Hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, the reality TV show consisted of the following contestants out of which Sunny lifted the trophy, while Shanmukh emerged as the runner-up.

  • Siri Hanmanth 
  • VJ Sunny
  • Jaswanth Padala
  • Priyanka Singh
  • Shanmukh Jaswanth
  • Hamida Khatoon 
  • Nataraj Master 
  • Sarayu Roy 
  • Lahari Shari
  • Sreerama Chandra 
  • Anee Master (Anita Lama)
  • Umadevi Maria 
  • Maanas Nagulapalli
  • Kajal Seelamsetty 
  • Lobo (Mohammad Khayyum)
  • Shailaja Priya 
  • Vishwa Raj 
  • Swetha Varma
  • Ravi Kiran

