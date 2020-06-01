'Bigg Boss' Fame Bindu Madhavi's Residence Sealed After Neighbour Tests COVID-19 Positive

Bigg Boss fame Bindu Madhavi has been placed under isolation for 14 days at her Chennai residence after her neighbour was tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to her Twitter handle to speak about the same, Bindu Madhavi mentioned that the authorities have now sealed the complex and urged the residents not to leave the premises for the next 14 days. The actor shared a video of the officials sealing her building. Take a look at the video shared:

One of the resident in my apartment is tested covid positive and so it’s self isolation for all of us in the building for the next 14 days.... #redzone pic.twitter.com/l1MaTP7UDm — bindu madhavi (@thebindumadhavi) May 30, 2020

With the video shared, Bindu wrote: “One of the residents in my apartment is tested COVID positive and so it’s self-isolation for all of us in the building for the next 14 days”. Adding to the same, Bindu Madhavi remarked that it is going to be a tough next 14 days for the residents. The actor also tagged with video with #RedZone.

This comes after television actor Arjun Bijlani’s neighbour, who lives in another wing of the same complex, too, has been tested positive for the contagious disease. As per reports, the building has now been sealed by the officials. In an interview with a leading daily, Arjun Bijlani spoke about the situation in his area and revealed that he has already stocked up essential commodities for the next 14 days. Adding to the same, Bijlani confessed that he is tensed, as he has a five-year-old son in the house and quarantining with his pet dog is going to be a big task.

Speaking about his mother, Arjun Bijlani mentioned that he is grateful that his mother is not living with him and is currently managing her house with Arjun’s younger brother. Arjun Bijlani mentioned that if his mother was here, she would have been at risk too. Television actor Shivin Narang, too, revealed in a media interaction that his apartment complex in Malad, Mumbai, has been sealed after a resident was found Covid-19 positive.

Coronavirus in India

With more than 1,90,900 positive Coronavirus cases, India remains a COVID-19 hotbed in Asia, followed by China. Mumbai city of Maharashtra remains the worst-affected region in the country with more than 39,600 cases. India reportedly has now become the 7th worst-hit nation and has now surpassed the COVID-19 mark of Germany and France, which were once COVID hotbed.

