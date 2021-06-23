'Bigg Boss Kannada 8': Complete List Of Contestants Re-entering The House After Its Hiatus

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 is all set to get back on the air this week. The show will be picking up where it left off in May this year. The show had to be suspended because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in India at that time. The showrunners have now confirmed the release date of Bigg Boss Kannada 8. The show will be premiering today at 6 PM on Colors Kannada for the viewers. Fans had been eagerly waiting to see their favourite stars in the Bigg Boss house. The wait is now over as the show will be airing from today. A lot of people are curious to know about the Bigg Boss Kannada 8 contestants. The show will be airing with the same 12 contestants that were there in the house before the show got suspended. Here is a look at the complete list of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 contestants.

Vaishnavi Gowda

She is known for her role in Agnisakshi. Vaishnavi Gowda won many hearts with her fair play. She is also regarded as one of the least controversial contestants on the show.

Nidhi Subbaiah

The stylish diva has surprised a lot of fans with her entry on the show ever since it started airing. She was also known to voice out the disappointment inside the Bigg Boss house.

Shubha Poonja

She is known as the chatterbox among all the contestants. With her humour and fun antics, she made sure the housemates and the audience were entertained.

Divya Suresh

The stylish model is known for her competitive spirit on the show. She gave her best at every task when the show was on.

Manju Pavagad

When the season started, he was one of the toughest competitors. However, as the show progressed, the audience witnessed a dip in his performances for the tasks.

Prashanth Sambargi

Prashanth is often referred to as the troublemaker of the house. He is known for his fights and arguments inside the house.

Priyanka Thimnesh

This wildcard entrant turned the game for several contestants inside the house. She has often referred to herself as a one-woman army.

Chakravarthy Chandrachud

He is the first wild card entrant on the show. The senior journalist is known for his mind games and smart play in the house.

Aravind KP

The popular biker became a household name with his stint on the show. He was expected to be one of the finalists on the show. He was also linked with Divya Uruduga.

Raghu Gowda

He has been trying his best to prove himself as the toughest contender in the house. However, his journey in the house has been a roller-coaster ride till now.

Shamanth Gowda

He is fondly known as Bro-Gowda among the fans. He is considered as the luckiest of them all as he was nominated several times but still sustained himself in the house.

Divya Uruduga

During the show’s original stint, her health had deteriorated and she had to be rushed to the hospital. However, in Bigg Boss Kannada 8 second innings, she will be seen again in the house.

Kiccha Sudeep in Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 release date is June 23 at 6 PM. Kiccha Sudeep took to his official Instagram handle and shared that the show is returning again for the audience. Sharing his excitement, he wrote, “BigBoss, resumes. Stepping on to the stage in a bit. The Contestants had a break, been out, have known their positioning & popularity, seen episodes, known what each contestant has spoken about the other & now, "Re-entry". This is NEW, This is FUN. 😁🥂” Here is a look at Kiccha Sudeep’s Instagram post.

Image: Divya Uruduga Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.