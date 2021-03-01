Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Netizens Slam Makers For Choice Of Contestants

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 premiered on February 28, 2021. It is one of the most anticipated shows on Kannada television. The show is famous for a lot of controversies and this time the audience has started trolling it since its release because of the choice of contestants in this season. The show has brought a few unfamiliar names this year and they are being criticized for this reason.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 gets criticized for the choice of contestants

The season 8 of Bigg Boss Kannada has a lot of social media influencers as contestants, this year. This has indeed become a reason for many trolls and backlash. Several netizens made memes out of it, one of the users made fun of Duniya Vijay's dialogue from the film Gelaya and said that they look like SSLC kids if they wear a uniform. Another user agreed to this and advised not to waste time on this show and rather concentrate on something better than this. One of the users even made a pie chart out of it expressing his opinion about the choice of contestants. Check out some of the trolls made by netizens below:

The show welcomed seventeen guests this season. Social media influencers like Raghu Gowda, Dhaushree, Bro Gawda are a part of this show. Several actors such as Shubha Poonja, Niddhi Subbaiah, Geeta Bharti Bhat, Shankar Ashwath, Chandrakala Mohan, Divya Urdurga, Vaishnavi, and Manju Pavagada are a part of the contestants in the Bigg Boss Kannada house this year. Entrepreneur Prasanth Sambargi, racing enthusiast Aravind KP and cricket player Rajeev are also a part of the show.

Bigg Boss Kannada takes place in Innovative Film City in Bengaluru, Karnataka. In the eighth season, the showrunner in the opening ceremony announced that they have plans to have a digital replica of the house to provide an interactive experience for the audience. The audience will be able to access every corner of the house virtually. Popular actor Sudeep presents the show on television. The last season of Bigg Boss Kannada was won by Shine Shetty and the runner-up was Kuri Pratap.

Image Credits: Screengrab from the teaser of Bigg Boss Kannada 8

