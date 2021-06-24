Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Written Update For June 23: Prashanth S Wins Task, Becomes Captain

The most controversial yet popular show Bigg Boss Kannada 8 is back again on the screens after a brief hiatus. The show had to be halted in May because of the second wave of COVID-19. However, the show aired its first episode after the break yesterday on June 23, 2021. Interestingly, the show is now called Bigg Boss Kannada 8 second innings with Kiccha Sudeep returning as the host. Kiccha Sudeep had also shared a post to announce the show is coming back air.

The season has resumed with the same 12 Bigg Boss Kannada 8 contestants who were a part of the original season when the show had to be suspended. The first episode was full of twists and turns as the Bigg Boss Kannada 8 contestants were given a task. The task will eventually decide who will be nominated for elimination. Read on to know about the Bigg Boss Kannada 8 written update for June 23.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 written update for June 23

The makers of the show had been releasing several promos of what is in the stores in Bigg Boss Kannada 8 second innings. In the first episode, Bigg Boss Kannada 8 contestants were given a new task. To increase the excitement level of the show, the contestants were paired up where they had to play against each other and also other contestants on the show. The contestants had to win this task as whoever will lose will be nominated for the elimination. In other words, the contestant who will lose this task will be directly nominated for the elimination this week.

The launch day task has surely increased the anticipation of the audience and they are now excited to know what will happen next. As the Bigg Boss Kannada 8 second innings started with a difficult task on the launch day itself, the strategy and gameplan of the housemates have completely changed. In this task, Bigg Boss had paired up Prashanth Sambargi and Manju Pavagada to battle it out against each other. In the task, Prashanth S emerged victoriously. As a result, he has now become the first captain of the house in its second innings.

After proving himself to be the strongest contender in the task, the fans are now excited to see Prashanth S ruling the Bigg Boss Kannada house in the first week of the second innings. Earlier during the original stint of the season, there was much drama when he became the captain. Prashanth S was also one of the most controversial contestants on the show. This time the contestants have watched all the episodes when the show was suspended. It will be interesting to see how the strategies and gameplan of the contestants move forward.

Image: Colors Kannada Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.