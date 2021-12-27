'Bigg Boss Marathi 3' Winner Vishal Nikam Bags Trophy, Takes Rs 20 Lakh Prize Money Home

After keeping fans long on their toes with a lot of suspense, contestant Vishal Nikam was announced as the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 3. He beat Jay Dudhane in the grand finale to take home the coveted trophy and prize money of Rs 20 lakhs. The 27-year-old who bagged the winner trophy has been a loved face among fans having starred in the TV show Dakkhancha Raja Jyotiba. His performance in the Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji as Shiva Kashith had also won him acclaim.

During the premiere of the show, the contestant had promised Bigg Boss Marathi host Mahesh Manjrekar that he would live in the house for the complete term, and he did fulfill his promise. Vishal also became the first finalist by winning the challenging ticket to the finale task. He also found a great friend in Vikas Patil, and the two even shaved off their heads to save each other from nomination. His cute bond with Sonali Patil was also much talked about in the season.

Vishal Nikam declared Bigg Boss 3 Marathi winner

On the career front, Vishal started his career with the movie Mithun in 2018. He played the role of Mithun opposite Amrita Dhongade. He again appeared in another Marathi film Dhumas. According to FilmiBeat, the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 finale was also attended by Vishhal Nikam's parents. They cherished his winning moment with happiness, as the pictures of the actor with his parents are going viral on social media. Amidst all, Vishhal Nikam has visited his hometown Sangli soon after his Bigg Boss Marathi 3 win. The picture of him standing with his family members outside his bungalow, Rukmini is going viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over his attachments towards his village.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, while concluding Bigg Boss Marathi 3, Mahesh Manjrekar also stated that he will soon be returning with the next season of the show. If several media reports are to be believed, then the Bigg Boss Marathi season 4 is likely to start in April 2022. Mahesh Manjrekar had also organised the after party for all the contestants after the finale episode shoot.

IMAGE: Instagram/vishal_sonali85/Peepingmoonmarathi