Bigg Boss Marathi Winner Pushkar Jog Wishes Runner-up & Friend Smita Gondkar On Her B'Day

Smita Gondkar and Pushkar Jog go a long way back and have collaborated on multiple projects; which makes it the least surprising that they are great friends. Both of them are well-known faces of Marathi cinema who have been around for some while and their popularity has increased since they appeared on Bigg Boss Marathi. On the occasion of Smita Gondkar’s birthday, Pushkar has posted a video on his Instagram Reels dedicated to her. Have a look at what Pushkar had to say to her in the post.

Bigg Boss Marathi star Pushkar Jog sends his wishes to colleague Smita

Pushkar Jog posted an Instagram reel to wish Smita. The video shows Smita walking ahead while donning a stylish dress and Pushkar following behind while carrying the long dress from the back, like the perfect gentleman; all while having a quirky verbal exchange. The Instagram Reel had the song ‘Naach Meri Raani’ playing in the background. The caption of the post read, “Happy birthday @smita.gondkar have a great day .. stay blessed !!!”

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Marathi Season One’s Top Three Contestants: Here Is What They Are Up To

Pushkar Jog and Smita Gondkar have known each other and been friends since their days in the first season of Bigg Boss Marathi, in which they both went on to become finalists. Except for maybe a little rivalry in Big Boss, the two have always remained friends and have had a good rapport. The two had recently collaborated on a music video. Smita has worked in Marathi films like Wanted Bayko No 1 and Mazhya Navryachi Bayko, and Pushkar has worked in TV shows like Tu Tu Main Main, Had Kardi Aapne, Jallosh Suvarna Yugacha and more.

Fans join Pushkar in wishing Smita

Image courtesy: Pushkar Jog's Instagram comments

ALSO READ: Shiv Thakre Celebrates 1 Year Since Winning Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2, Thanks Fans

Fans of both Smita Gondkar and Pushkar Jog took no time in filling the comments section full of wishes. Some of the fan accounts of both the celebrities also wished Smita on her birthday. Smita then went on to respond to Pushkar’s wishes in the comments section by saying, “Thank you so muchðŸ˜ŠðŸ¤—ðŸ˜‡” Long-standing friendships like these are definitely rare to find these days, especially in the world of cinema!

ALSO READ: How Are The 'Bigg Boss Marathi' Participants Spending Their Time In Lockdown?

ALSO READ: A Look At Kishori Shahane's Life And Career Over The Years

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.