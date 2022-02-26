'Bigg Boss Non Stop' Promo Out: Nagarjuna Akkineni Promises Full-on Entertainment; Watch

Nagarjuna Akkineni is currently gearing up to host the much-awaited OTT version of Bigg Boss Telugu, Bigg Boss Non Stop, whose teaser was unveiled on February 26. The actor took to his social media account to break the news about the upcoming show as he shared the teaser on Twitter and promised the audience a fun-filled watch. The show will release on February 26, 2022, on Disney + Hotstar.

Bigg Boss Non Stop on Disney + Hotstar

Nagarjuna Akkineni will soon be seen in Bigg Boss Non Stop and took to social media to share the entertaining teaser with his fans and followers. The teaser saw glimpses of the house in which the contestants will live for the duration of the show and also gave several glimpses of the host interacting with them. It also gave fans glimpses of some performances and some fun-filled moments enjoyed by the host, contestants and audience alike.

Bigg Boss Non Stop teaser

💥Hello hello hello💥



Inka konni Ghantallo

24/7 #BiggBossNonStop entertainment shuru!!!



Be ready for a nonstop FUNtastic ride 😃😀😀



@disneyplushotstar @endemolshineind #DisneyPlusHSTel



👉 https://t.co/SE5m8w0QjD — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) February 26, 2022

Nagarjuna Akkineni also hosts Bigg Boss Telugu and recently wrapped up with the season finale. He is now be seen in the upcoming OTT version of the show, which will be the first of its kind, making fans and followers eager for its release. The audience will be able to watch the contestants interact, challenge and compete against one another and will be able to avail themselves of 24×7 drama and entertainment.

According to previous reports by the Indian Express, the team of the show held a press conference in Hyderabad and Nagarjuna opened up about his upcoming show. He narrated the moments he was informed about the Bigg Boss Non Stop OTT show and mentioned he was initially shocked. He also thanked all those who watched Bigg Boss Telugu during the pandemic and showered him with heaps of love. He revealed that he initially walked into the Bigg Boss house with 'apprehension and caution', but later decided to immerse himself in the experience of the show. He also mentioned he felt 'super happy' when contestants from the show approached him and told him how they managed to achieve their dreams after their time on the show.

Image: Twitter/@iamnagarjuna