Bigg Boss Tamil 4's Balaji Murugadoss Shares A Fan Favourite Video; Fans React

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 former contestant Balaji Murugadoss took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of himself. The video was created by a fan of the former Bigg Boss contestant and he shared it on his profile stating that it is his fan favourite video. The video had the viral Balaji Murugadoss anthem in it.

Balaji Murugadoss shares his fan favourite video on his Instagram

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 runner-up Balaji Murugadoss could not win the trophy of the season but the contestant had gained immense popularity among the fans of the show and had received a lot of love and affection from them as well. Balaji Murugadoss shared his fan favourite video and captioned it, “Parthadhil pidithathu Balaji murugadoss anthem Seri vechikonga with love", check out the post from his profile below.

Netizens react on the post

On Instagram, the post was very well received by his fans who flooded the post with numerous comments and reactions. A number of people flocked to the post and expressed how much they miss watching him on the small screen. Several other fans of the reality TV star wrote in the comments that they loved and enjoyed watching him on the show. Check out some of the fan comments on the post below.

Many other people sent him much love and warm regards on the post and left heart and kiss emoticons. A number of other fans wished him luck for his career and future endeavours. A lot of other fans also commented that they enjoyed watching the video he has posted and requested him to post more such pictures and videos on his profile. Check out some of the fan comments on the post below.

Balaji Murugadoss' Instagram

Balaji on the show had opened up about the struggles he went through as a child and revealed the issues he had with his parents. The former Bigg Boss 4 contestant keeps his fans updated by uploading pictures and videos on his social media platform. His posts start doing the rounds on social media very soon. Check out some of pictures and videos from his profile below.

