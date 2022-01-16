'Bigg Boss Tamil 5' Winner: Is Raju Jeyamohan Winner Of Kamal Haasan-hosted Show?

As fans await the finale of Bigg Boss Tamil 5, rumours about Raju Jeyamohan winning the show have surfaced online. Netizens have taken to Twitter to break the news ahead of the premiere of the finale, which is scheduled to be at 6.30 pm on January 16. Bigg Boss Tamil is hosted by fan-favourite Kamal Haasan and started with 18 contestants, of which five remain.

The five finalists in the finale episode of Sunday will include Raju Jeyamohan, Priyanka Deshpande, Pavni Reddy, Niroop Nandakumar and Amir; and fans can't wait any longer for their favourite to be crowned the winner. Raju Jeyamohan has a massive fan following and has been winning hearts much before he appeared on the reality show. Several netizens took to Twitter and began pouring in congratulatory wishes for Raju Jeyamohan, even before the winner was announced.

'You deserve this victory': Fans wish Raju Jeyamohan

Calling him a 'genuine person' a fan mentioned Raju deserved the victory. The fan wrote, "So happy that I supported a genuine person and best entertainer like you. You deserve this victory Lot more success on the way Raju Congratulations Raju Jeyamohan Title winner of BBS5 Tamil. (sic)"

A fan also posted a picture of the actor with a garland around his neck and congratulated him on his win. Several other images of Jeyamohan being crowned the winner have also surfaced online.

Fans now eagerly wait for the formal announcement during the premiere on January 16. The final is guaranteed to be an entertaining one as it will include performances by some much-loved former contestants. Fans can catch the finale episode on Vijay Television at 6.30 pm and witness Kamal Haasan announce the much-awaited winner of the reality series.

(Image: @real_biggboss/Twitter)