Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Fathima Babu Undergoes Surgery After Recovering From COVID-19

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Fathima Babu tested positive for COVID-19 on May 1, 2021. The actor recovered from the novel virus but she suffered major back pain and later underwent kidney surgery. While her fans were concerned about her health, Fathima Babu took to her Youtube to release a video talking about her health update. The actor is currently hospitalized at a private hospital in Chennai.

Fathima Babu's surgery and health update

Fathima Babu shared a video titled 'I'm Back'. She talked about her health issues and gave an update giving her fans a sigh of relief that she is doing well. She said, "I tested positive for COVID on May 1st, and it was a brief one for me. I was back to normal in 5 days. My spouse Babu, on the other hand, needed 40 days to recuperate. On June 22, at 3 a.m., I suffered severe discomfort in my lower back. I assumed it must have been a muscular spasm, but the discomfort did not go away. I contacted my sister, who worked as a nurse at a private hospital, around 3.30 p.m. She advised me to go to the hospital right away after hearing my problems. Medical personnel performed a number of tests, including a CT scan. They informed me that there was a stone in my kidney that was making its way to my ureter, causing severe discomfort in my lower back. The size of the stone was 7.8 mm. The physicians advised us that an emergency operation was required to remove the stone, and we consented. The stone was removed during the procedure." Fathima Babu also advised her fans to drink more water and also added a hashtag for the same in her video.

Fans in a huge number send in good wishes to the actor. Several fans expressed gratitude towards her for sharing her experience and also asked her to take care. Users also mentioned that they miss her in the show Yaradi Nee Mohini. One of the users wrote, "Thank u for ur advice and sharing with us ur experience.Take care and rest well.but missing u in YNM.But health comes first so pls take care and get well soon" (sic)

IMAGE: FATHIMA BABU's INSTAGRAM

