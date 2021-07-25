Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Yashika Aannand Suffers Grievous Injury In Accident; Friend Dies

On Sunday, July 25, actress and former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Yashika Aannand met with a car accident on the East Coast Road, Mahabalipuram. She was traveling along with her friends when her car toppled into a roadside pit. Yashika is severely injured while one of her friends, Vallichetti Bhavani, died on the spot.

Tamil Bigg Boss fame Yashika Aannand was seen overspeeding an SUV as per the commuters on the East Coast Road. Later, the Tata Harrier car rammed into the road divider.

People rushed to rescue the three people stuck in the vehicle and were taken to a hospital for treatment as they suffered severe injuries. Yashika's friend Vallichetty Bhavani was rescued at the end as the public had to wait for the police authorities' help. Unfortunately, Bhavani was stuck in the car for a long while and breathed her last on the spot.

Upon authorities' arrival, Bhavani's body was sent to Chengalpet hospital for an autopsy. The police officers suspect a drink and driving case but final charges will be filed after the doctor's report is filed. The investigation is still underway.

Yashika's father who is currently in Delhi has informed that his daughter is in a very critical state.

Yashika Aannand's hit and run case

In 2019, Yashika Aannand was in talks after her car met with an accident and she was accused of ‘running away’ from the spot. The actress had lashed out at the reportage of the incident, clarifying that it was not a case of ‘hit and run’ and that she was present till the time the injured person was taken to the hospital.

It was reported that Yashika, along with her friends, was traveling in a luxury car, when it hit a Swiggy delivery boy at Nungabakkam, Chennai. He was seriously injured and rushed to a nearby hospital while a case was reportedly lodged against the driver. Reports claimed that Yashika got into a cab and ‘escaped.’

Yashika Aannand's career

Yashika Aannand had featured in the second season of Tamil Bigg Boss, hosted by Kamal Haasan. Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kutthu is one of her notable roles. She has played supporting roles in films like Kavalai Vendam, NOTA, and Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru.

(Image credit: THEYASHIKAAANNAND/INSTAGRAM)

