Bigg Boss Tamil: Kamal Haasan Introduces This 'Baahubali' Star As New Host Via Video Call

Legendary star Kamal Haasan has been the audience's favourite host for Bigg Boss Tamil. However, the actor had to take a break from hosting the show as he tested positive for COVID-19 soon after returning from the US. While the star is currently under isolation, he will introduce his replacement, a star from the hit film Bahubali, for the weekend special episode via video conferencing.

As per show's promo released by the showrunners, Kamal Haasan will join the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 contestants via video conferencing. The star will address the audience and will also introduce his replacement for the weekend special, Ramya Krishnan. In the snippet, Krishnan can be seen entering the stage with Bahubali score being played in the background. The actor played Shivagami Devi in the SS Rajamouli's hit film series.

Ramya as Bigg Boss Tamil host

Vijay Television network's official social media handle shared another snippet from the weekend special episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5. The promo saw Ramya Krishnan interacting with the contestants and expressing how she enjoys the show. In the upcoming episode, Ramya will also announce this week's elimination.

Kamal Haasan tests COVID positive

South star Kamal Haasan took to his social media handles to announce he has been tested positive. On November 22, the actor released a statement and revealed he had contracted the virus. The actor further revealed he witnessed slight symptoms after his return from the United States. As soon as the test was confirmed, he isolated himself. The tweet read, "I had a mild cough after mu US trip. It is confirmed now that it is COVID. I'm in isolation." The Vikram star further requested his fans to stay safe and wrote, "I realised that the pandemic is not yet over and request everyone to stay safe."

அமெரிக்கப் பயணம் முடிந்து திரும்பிய பின் லேசான இருமல் இருந்தது. பரிசோதனை செய்ததில் கோவிட் தொற்று உறுதியானது. மருத்துவமனையில் தனிமைப்படுத்திக் கொண்டுள்ளேன். இன்னமும் நோய்ப்பரவல் நீங்கவில்லையென்பதை உணர்ந்து அனைவரும் பாதுகாப்பாக இருங்கள். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 22, 2021

However, Kamal Haasan has been reportedly doing well. The actor isolated himself at Shri Ramchandra Medical Centre in Chennai. Earlier this week, the actor's daughter, Shruti Haasan, penned a note via Twitter and revealed her father was doing well. She also promised that Kamal Haasan would talk to everyone via video call, which he did from the sets of Bigg Boss Tamil 5.

Thankyou for all your wishes and prayers for my fathers health 🙏 He is recovering well and is looking forward to interacting with all of you soon !! — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) November 24, 2021

Image: PTI/Instagram/@bahubalimovie