Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5: Kamal Haasan Back As Host, First Promo Leaves Netizens Excited

Bigg Boss Tamil is one of the most-watched reality shows in the state. The show is soon returning with its fifth season. Also, veteran actor Kamal Haasan will reprise his role as the show host. The actor recently left his fans thrilled as he unveiled the teaser of the show in his upcoming film's style.

Kamal Haasan to host Bigg Boss Tamil

Kamal Haasan recently took to his social media handles to release Bigg Boss Season 5 promo. In the promo, the actor was seen donning a camel coloured jacket on light blue jeans. He stared at the camera with a grin on his face. After giving away a wicked smile, the actor said, "Aarambikalama?," (Shall we begin?). Kamal Haasan made his television debut as the host of Bigg Boss Tamil in 2017. The actor has hosted all seasons of the show so far. Watching the show's promo, Kamal Haasan's fans were thrilled. They showered the actor with love and expressed how they cannot wait to watch the show. While one of the fans wrote, "Yes.. Eagerly waiting 🔥🔥🔥🔥," another one commented, "Waiting to see you."

Reportedly, Bigg Boss Tamil house arrangements are taking place in the EVP film city. It is located on the outskirts of Chennai. While the list of contestants is not out yet, a few names are surfacing over social media. They include Kani Thiru, GP Muthu, and Sunita Gogoi. However, any confirmation from the production has not come. The show is speculated to premiere in October. Usually, the show goes on air in June, but due to the COVID-19 second wave, it was pushed to the fourth quarter of the year.

Meanwhile, veteran actor Kamal Haasan is currently shooting for his upcoming film Vikram. The actor is also producing the film under his banner Raaj Kamal Films International. Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil will co-star alongside Kamal Haasan in the film. The film's shoot began in July. Kamal Haasan expressed his views on making the film and wrote, "Day one of VIKRAM. Felt like a High school reunion. In the past 50 years, this is the longest I have been away from film shootings. Many filmmakers have not seen action for nearly a year. I welcome all my comrades from all echelons back to work at RKFI. Especially Mr Lokesh and his enthusiastic team and my talented brothers, Mr.Vijay Sethupathi and Mr. Fahadh Faasil."

IMAGE: KAMAL HAASAN'S INSTAGRAM