'Bigil' Actor Reba John Sends Out Empathetic Message: 'It's The Little Things That Matter'

Reba Monica John, who gained popularity with her role as an acid attack survivor in Atlee's Bigil, recently took to social media to spread an empathetic message. She said that each person is fighting a battle every day, which makes them feel weak and sad. However, a hug or a sign of empathy from loved ones can bring about a positive change in their life. She exclaimed, 'Sometimes, it's the little things that matter. One call, one hug, "I care for you, I'm here for you, I'm here to listen " could change everything.' (sic)

The Bigil actor further revealed that she was disturbed after she heard the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She added that she wanted to pen a note on mental health and empathy for a long time, but Sushant Singh Rajput's death left her in utter shock. She further mourned his death and offered condolences to the family of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Reba Monica John, who made her acting debut with Vineeth Sreenivasan's Jacobinte Swargarajyam (2016), gained popularity with her role as an acid attack survivor in Atlee directed Bigil. The movie had Reba essay the role of a footballer, who returns to play the sport after a few years. The film released in 2019 was a box office hit and brought Reba Monica John fame and popularity.

Reba Monica John was last seen in Akhil Paul and Anas Khan's Forensic. The movie, starring Tovino Thomas, Mamata Mohandas, and Reba Monica John in the lead, narrates the tale of a forensic expert, who helps Kerala Police force solve a heinous crime. The Tovino Thomas and Mamta Mohandas starrer had Reba Monica John playing the role of Shikha Damodar, a forensic intern.

On the work front, Reba Monica John has various movies at different stages of production. She will be next seen playing a pivotal role in Manu Anand's FIR- Faizal Ibrahim Rais. The forthcoming movie, starring Vishnu Vishal, Reba Monica John, and Gautham Vasudeva Menon in the lead, is slated to hit the marquee soon.

