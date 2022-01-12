'Bigil' Fame Actor Reba Monic John Ties Knot With Boyfriend Joeman Joseph; See Pic

Actor Reba Monica John has tied the knot with her longtime beau Joeman in an intimate wedding ceremony. The couple got married on 9 January and the pictures from their nuptials ceremony have been doing rounds since then. The couple exchanged vows in a Christian ceremony at a church in Bengaluru.

Actor Reba Monica John tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Joemon in an intimate ceremony on 9 January, Sunday. Pictures from her wedding ceremony have been doing the rounds on social media and the bride looked adorable in a classy white wedding gown while Joemon rocks a striking black suit. Though the actor has not shared any of the pics by herself on social media, several surfaced in which the duo looked stunning.

As per reports, their reception was held at Bengaluru's Leela Palace. Popular band Thaikuddam Bridge also performed at the occasion. The wedding came just after a year when Reba's boyfriend proposed to her. Another romantic picture of the duo is going viral on social media. The couple could be seen performing a romantic number on some song and Joseph has uplifted her lady love into his arms.

Reba Monica John on the work front

On the work front, Reba Monica John will be next seen as one of the female leads in Vishnu Vishal's upcoming action thriller FIR. Directed by Manu Anand, a former associate of Gautham Vasudev Menon, the film features three female leads in the form of Manjima Mohan, Bigg Boss fame Raiza Wilson, and Reba. For the uninformed, Reba Monica John made her silver screen debut playing the female lead in Nivin Pauly's Malayalam film, Jacobinte Swargarajyam, which is directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The actor got her main breakthrough in Tamil cinema with Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil. In the film, Reba addressed the role of Anitha, an acid attack survivor. Her character in the film strikes a chord with the masses. Reba was last seen in the Kannada film Rathnan Prapancha with Dhananjaya. She has a slew of lined-up projects in her kitty which includes Sakalakala Vallabha, October 31st Ladies Night, Rajni and a yet-to-be-titled Jis Joy film.