South star Mahesh Babu who is known for his flawless acting skills and impeccable style, recently garnered attention from fans on social media after his encounter with billionaire Bill Gates. The actor, who is currently holidaying with his wife Namrata Shrodkar and children in New York, had recently into Gates at a restaurant in New York. Post their meeting, Gates expressed his joy in meeting the couple in a special note.

Mahesh Babu had shared a picture on social media where the actor along with his wife Namrata can be seen posing with Gates. Along with the memorable picture, the South star in his caption expressed his happiness in meeting the 'most humble' human. Now, after the picture received love from fans and went viral within seconds after uploading, it received love from the business magnate.

Bill Gates expresses happiness in meeting Mahesh Babu, Namrata

The 66-year-old software developer reacted to the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor's picture on Twitter and expressed how he was delighted to run into the beautiful couple in New York. Calling it special, he wrote, "Being in New York is always fun – you never know who you’ll run into. It was great meeting you and Namrata."

Being in New York is always fun – you never know who you’ll run into. It was great meeting you and Namrata! https://t.co/qBykgcXDS6 — Bill Gates (@BillGates) June 30, 2022

Mahesh earlier had shared the picture and wrote, "Had the pleasure of meeting Mr. @BillGates! One of the greatest visionaries this world has seen... and yet the most humble! Truly an inspiration (sic)"

For the unknown, the actor and his wife have been spending some quality time with their family in the US. From their pictures of relaxing on the beach to exploring other exotic locations, the couple has been treating fans with various glimpses. On the professional front, Mahesh babu is busy with his upcoming film SSMB28, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. This also marks the third collaboration of Mahesh Babu and Srinivas after Athadu and Khaleja. The film will also star Pooja Hegde in a pivotal role. The actor is also reportedly set to feature in SS Rajamouli's next, however, an official confirmation from the actor and the director regarding the same is awaited.

Mahesh's recent film Sarkaru Vaari Paata received immense love and adulation from fans. The Parasuram Petla directorial has now minted over Rs 200 crore worldwide in just 12 days, as the makers announced the milestone on social media.

IMAGE: Twitter/Urstrulymahesh