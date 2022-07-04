'Bimbisara' Trailer: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram Shines In Fierce Avatars Across 2 Different Eras

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is currently gearing up for the release of his film Bimbisara, which is scheduled to release on 5 August 2022. The trailer was released by the makers in honour of the lead actor's birthday, which is on July 5. The trailer saw him in a fierce avatar as he promised fans an action-packed film.

Bimbisara trailer out

The Bimbisara trailer saw the leading hero in two different roles, one in the present and the other in the past. He plays the fierce King Bimbisara and is later also seen as his reincarnated avatar in the modern world. Helmed by Mallidi Vashist, the film will revolve around the lead character, who ruled the Magadha Empire and has now landed in the modern world with the help of time travel. The trailer does justice to two different eras as it furthers the plot. The trailer saw Nandamuri Kalyan Ram playing the titular character as he narrated several hard-hitting dialogues, that will be sure to give viewers goosebumps.

The action scenes in the trailer see Nandamuri Kalyan Ram performing some high-voltage stunts and fans can't wait to see what the film has in store for them. The short clip emphasised the power that Bimbisara holds and includes several grand and royal scenes. Based on time travel. action and adventure, this sci-fi flick will also see Catherine Tresa and Samyutha Menon in leading roles.

Watch the Bimbisara trailer here:

Several fans and followers hailed the trailer and mentioned that the visuals were 'top level'. They fell in love with the storyline and could not wait to watch the actor take on his roles on the big screen. They called Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's role a 'superb character' and could not wait to enter the 'Bimbisara multiverse'.

