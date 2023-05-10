BJP Attacks Mamata For Banning The Kerala Story, Calls TMC Chief 'modern-day Jinnah'

The Bharatiya Janata Party has hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for banning the The Kerala Story in the state and dubbed the Trinamool Congress chief as "modern-day Jinnah". Notably, the Mamata-led government has imposed a ban on Vipul Shah's The Kerala Story citing “maintenance of peace” and to avoid incidents of “hatred and violence” in the state.

"She creates hindrances in all that work which is supposed to be in the interest of the nation. She is a modern-day Jinnah who has objections to everything which happens in our country and has problems with the country's growth," BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said.

The saffron party has been attacking the TMC supremo stating that the move to ban the movie was aimed at appeasing the minority. Slamming Mamata's party, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said, "By banning the film, TMC has proven it follows a policy of appeasement, despite all talk of freedom of expression... The film is against terrorism and Islamic State. The film exposes their modus operandi. This (ban) has been brought to appease a section of the minority community."

On the other hand, TMC spokesperson Jay Prakash Majumdar stated that "the BJP and RSS have an agenda of disrupting communal and social harmony and ties by promoting The Kerala Story."

Mamata Banerjee bans The Kerala Story

On the decision to ban the film, CM Mamata Banerjee said, “It is to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, and maintain peace in the state”. According to the ANI report, the Chief Minister has directed the state Chief Secretary to remove the movie from all theatres where it is being screened.

Reacting to the West Bengal government's ban on the movie, producer Vipul Shah stated that they will take legal action against the decision. "If that is what she has done, we will take legal action. Whatever is possible under the provisions of law, we will fight," he said.

It is pertinent to mention that two BJP-ruled states of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have decided to make the film tax-free. The Kerala Story which stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani in lead roles, narrates the ordeal of three women who are trafficked to ISIS camps after being converted to Islam through marriage.

(With inputs from agencies)