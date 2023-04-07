BJP Campaigner Kichcha Sudeep Gets Karnataka Film Chamber's Backing; 'Democratic Right'

After the opposition parties echoed to ban the films and advertisements of Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep ever since he said that he will campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Assembly elections, the secretary of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, Kushaal exclusively spoke to Republic on Friday and asked what is the reason to ban Kannada actor.

Secretary from KFCC said, "Many stars will come down and campaign for parties and several individuals, and everything is being done from an individual's perspective, and in no way KFCC is a part of it or has been involved in this matter. It is said by Kiccha Sudeep sir that it is doing it by himself and KFCC is nowhere involved in this."

'Ban not the right thing to be used on him'

Speaking about the ban he said, "Ban is not a good thing because for what he has to be banned? He has all the democratic rights to say whatever he wants during the elections and being an artiste if he supports some individual or party, no one should use the word 'ban' on an actor because his life is so fragile. That's why I think the 'ban' word is not the right thing to be used on him."

Kushaal clearly stated that the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce won't support any political party since it is an independent society and it serves just the industry.

JD(S) writes to EC seeking a ban on Kichcha Sudeep

The HD Kumaraswamy-led Janata Dal (Secular) wrote a letter to the Election Commission on Friday asking for a ban on the screening of the actor's films, shows, and advertisements until the elections are over.

In the letter, JD(S) said, "We appeal to the EC that movies, advertisements, and posters having images of Sudeep should be removed immediately until the elections are over as he has expressed his desire to campaign for the BJP and he may influence the voters through other medium."

A similar letter was written by Shivamogga-based lawyer KP Sripal to the election authority seeking a ban on the actor's work where he wrote that the public may get influenced by films and advertisements featuring Kichcha Sudeep.

The letter read, "I urge the EC to prohibit the broadcasting of his movies and advertisements on television until May 13."